Injured Bombers' sack leader Westerman done for the season

However ordinary the process was, the result remains a damaging one for an 8-3 squad primed for a playoff push and one that has been relatively healthy to date. Before the news on Westerman, the Bombers had just one player on their injury list, with linebacker Ian Wild still weeks from returning from a broken wrist.

“We’re still… there’s a couple things to talk about this afternoon, so we’ll have a much clearer picture later today I’m sure,” said O’Shea. “Any time you’re dealing with a player and something that is holding him out of practice, you've got to find out all the facts, right? You have to do what’s best for the player and have those conversations and get information. That doesn’t seem complicated to me — it seems like the regular process.”

The news broke shortly after practice at Investors Group Field, the second straight day Westerman didn't participate (he was on the field Tuesday wearing a hoodie, and at one point could be seen running). It also came just after head coach Mike O’Shea seemed flummoxed when asked to assess the health of his veteran defensive end.

Jamaal Westerman, one of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers' best defensive players and leaders in the locker room, will miss the remainder of the 2017 CFL season with an upper-body injury, the team announced Tuesday afternoon.

Jamaal Westerman, one of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers' best defensive players and leaders in the locker room, will miss the remainder of the 2017 CFL season with an upper-body injury, the team announced Tuesday afternoon.

The news broke shortly after practice at Investors Group Field, the second straight day Westerman didn't participate (he was on the field Tuesday wearing a hoodie, and at one point could be seen running). It also came just after head coach Mike O’Shea seemed flummoxed when asked to assess the health of his veteran defensive end.

BORIS MINKEVICH / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS FILES Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Jamaal Westerman is out for the rest of the season.

"We’re still… there’s a couple things to talk about this afternoon, so we’ll have a much clearer picture later today I’m sure," said O’Shea. "Any time you’re dealing with a player and something that is holding him out of practice, you've got to find out all the facts, right? You have to do what’s best for the player and have those conversations and get information. That doesn’t seem complicated to me — it seems like the regular process."

However ordinary the process was, the result remains a damaging one for an 8-3 squad primed for a playoff push and one that has been relatively healthy to date. Before the news on Westerman, the Bombers had just one player on their injury list, with linebacker Ian Wild still weeks from returning from a broken wrist.

In what was an unusual move for a team that has often preferred to stay silent on issues involving injured players, the Bombers posted a full story on Westerman and his injury shortly after the announcement. In the story, Westerman said the injury occurred during the team's Banjo Bowl win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders Sept. 9, but he doesn't know when.

"It’s always disappointing when something like this happens," he said. "One of my biggest things throughout my career has been to always be available to my team. That’s one of the things coaches have always taught me: the best ability is availability."

Westerman said he knew something wasn’t right after speaking with trainers following the game. With the Bombers on a bye week, he figured he could use the added time to heal up but as the days went by the pain stuck around. After a series of tests were conducted Tuesday, the decision was made to call it a season.

It’s the first time in three years with the Bombers that Westerman will be forced out of the lineup. He leaves a big hole to fill, both in production and in terms of the ratio. The 32-year-old non-import is currently second in the CFL with seven quarterback sacks, anchoring a defensive line that underwent a major overhaul in the off-season.

When the Bombers returned to practice this week, it was Jackson Jeffcoat working in Westerman’s spot. Opposite him, where Jeffcoat has started all 11 games so far, was import Tristan Okpalaugo, one of the team’s key signings in 2017. Other options include non-import Trent Corney, third-round pick in 2016, and import Shayon Green, who has spent the year on the practice roster.

What’s most likely to happen is Jeffcoat and Okpalaugo will bookend the defensive line, while non-import Jake Thomas will start at defensive tackle. The other Canadians to fill out the ratio include safety Taylor Loffler, middle linebacker Sam Hurl, running back Andrew Harris, receiver Julian Feoli-Gudino and offensive linemen Sukh Chungh and Matthias Goossen.

The Bombers get their first taste of life without Westerman, who is scheduled to address the media today after practice, when they host the Ottawa Redblacks at IGF Friday night.

jeff.hamilton@freepress.mb.caTwitter: @jeffkhamilton

Read more by Jeff Hamilton.