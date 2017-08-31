It's O-Fish-al! Goldeyes clinch berth in playoffs

The Winnipeg Goldeyes have punched their ticket to the playoffs — and earned an opportunity to defend their American Association championship.

A 5-0 win against the Saints on Thursday night in St. Paul was enough to clinch first place in the North Division and the automatic post-season berth that comes with it.

It also takes some pressure off Winnipeg (60-36) as the club returns home for the final four games of the regular season at Shaw Park, beginning tonight.

Their opponent, the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, could have overtaken the Goldeyes with a sweep of the series had Winnipeg not won Thursday in Minnesota.

Now, the RedHawks will have to try to win their way into the lone wild-card spot. They have a one-game lead over the Kansas City T-Bones and Gary SouthShore RailCats heading into the final weekend.

If Fargo were to capture the wild card, the RedHawks would be Winnipeg’s opponents in the first round of the playoffs.

The best-of-five would likely begin Wednesday in North Dakota, then shift back to Shaw Park for the final three games.

If the RedHawks don’t win the wild card, Winnipeg will play the winner of the Central Division.

That currently is the Lincoln Saltdogs, who are up by 31/2 games over Kansas City and Gary.

The team with the better record (currently Winnipeg) would choose whether to play the first two games on the road and last three at home, or the first two at home and last three on the road.

In the other semifinal, the Wichita Wingnuts have won the South Division and will play the Central Division winner (if Fargo wins the wild card) or the wild-card winner if a team other than the RedHawks capture it.

This will be Winnipeg’s 19th playoff appearance in their 24 seasons. of existence

The Goldeyes have won three championships, the most recent coming last year when they defeated Wichita in five games.

