Jacob Trouba embraces lacing up for pre-season games

Pay only 27¢ for others you wish to read.

Pay only 27¢ for others you wish to read.

Trouba, 23, will be playing his second game of the pre-season and will lead a roster laden with younger prospects against the Wild. Winnipeg dressed 14 likely opening-night regulars in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the visiting Edmonton Oilers.

"I mean, it's nice to get back out there, and for me, having not quite figured out how I like to start the season, I guess. I've been a little sluggish in years past, so I'm trying to use this to be a bit more sharper, a little more focused and really get all the kinks worked out before the season starts."

"I still like it. I haven't played a hockey game in a while so it's exciting," said the fifth-year NHLer before the Jets departed for tonight's third pre-season game in St. Paul, Minn., against the Minnesota Wild (7 p.m., TSN3, TSN 1290).

Winnipeg blue-liner Jacob Trouba is a grizzled veteran by most standards, but he says he hasn't lost his enthusiasm for pre-season hockey.

Winnipeg blue-liner Jacob Trouba is a grizzled veteran by most standards, but he says he hasn't lost his enthusiasm for pre-season hockey.

"I still like it. I haven't played a hockey game in a while so it's exciting," said the fifth-year NHLer before the Jets departed for tonight's third pre-season game in St. Paul, Minn., against the Minnesota Wild (7 p.m., TSN3, TSN 1290).

"I mean, it's nice to get back out there, and for me, having not quite figured out how I like to start the season, I guess. I've been a little sluggish in years past, so I'm trying to use this to be a bit more sharper, a little more focused and really get all the kinks worked out before the season starts."

Trouba, 23, will be playing his second game of the pre-season and will lead a roster laden with younger prospects against the Wild. Winnipeg dressed 14 likely opening-night regulars in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the visiting Edmonton Oilers.

That number drops to five regulars for tonight as forwards JC Lipon, Buddy Robinson and Chase De Leo and defenceman Cameron Schilling and Julian Melchiori will make their first starts of the pre-season.

"When you've got a game like this you're looking at individual play because you're not expecting that group to move off each other the same way," explained Jets head coach Paul Maurice. "So, we'll watch the individuals. These next two games are of critical importance for all the guys that are on that bubble."

Goaltenders Eric Comrie and Connor Hellebuyck are scheduled to dress for Winnipeg with Hellebuyck getting the start. Comrie could see some action.

"I've always preferred a full game for a goaltender, getting in a rhythm, but I leave the door open," said Maurice.

Defencemen Tucker Poolman and Nelson Nogier and forwards Kyle Connor and Marko Dano will also get some important playing time as they battle for spots with the club.

Dano is in the competition for a bottom-six role in the NHL.

"I'd like to see some quickness in his game. He's got good hands. He's a real powerful man on the puck and speed is his challenge. If he can get to that speed level, he'll be really effective player," said Maurice.

The 21-year-old Nogier, meanwhile, is entering his sophomore season after making a good account of himself when he was called up to the Jets for 10 regular-season games in 2016-17.

"Introduced him to us — what he is good at, what he can do," said Maurice. "So we have a real good idea of what his skill set is. Great pro. One of those 20-year vets kinda guys. He's in great shape. He does all the right things all the time, and for him now, it's experience and reps and judging speed and learning the league. I thought he really handled himself (well) last year."

— with files from Jason Bell

mike.sawatzky@freepress.mb.ca

Twitter: @sawa14

Read more by Mike Sawatzky.