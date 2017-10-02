Jets close to opening-night lineup after demoting Lemieux, Roslovic, Spacek and Lipon

The look of the Winnipeg Jets' opening-night roster is getting clearer after a handful of forwards was sent down to the Manitoba Moose this morning.

Brendan Lemieux, Jack Roslovic, Michael Spacek and JC Lipon were all assigned to Winnipeg's American Hockey League affiliate.

Lipon must clear waivers before officially joining the Moose.

The Jets now have 15 forwards, eight defencemen and two goaltenders remaining at training camp.