Jets close to opening-night lineup after demoting Lemieux, Roslovic, Spacek and Lipon

The look of the Winnipeg Jets' opening-night roster is getting clearer after a handful of forwards was sent down to the Manitoba Moose this morning.
Brendan Lemieux, Jack Roslovic, Michael Spacek and JC Lipon were all assigned to Winnipeg's American Hockey League affiliate.
Lipon must clear waivers before officially joining the Moose.
The Jets now have 15 forwards, eight defencemen and two goaltenders remaining at training camp.
Andrew Copp and Matt Hendricks, both nursing injuries, skipped practice this morning. That could mean there won't be any further moves before Wednesday's season-opener against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Bell MTS Place (6 p.m., Sportsnet, TSN 1290) if those two aren't able to dress.
The forward lines this morning are Mark Scheifele with Mathieu Perreault and Blake Wheeler; Bryan Little with Nikolaj Ehlers and Patrik Laine; Adam Lowry with Brandon Tanev and Joel Armia; and Shawn Matthias with Marko Dano and Nic Petan. Kyle Connor is also skating.
On defence, Dustin Byfgulien, Toby Enstrom, Jacob Trouba, Josh Morrissey, Tyler Myers, Dmitry Kulikov, Ben Chiarot and Tucker Poolman are participating in drills, while goaltenders Steve Mason and Connor Hellebuyck are in the nets.
Jets coach Paul Maurice is expected to address the media after practice.
Roslovic led Manitoba in scoring last season — his first year of pro — with 13 goals and 35 assists in 65 games. Lipon had 12 goals and 30 points in 71 games, while Lemieux supplied 12 goals and 19 points in 61 games with the Moose.
Spacek had a sensational final junior year with the Red Deer Rebels of the Western Hockey League, scoring 30 goals and adding 55 assists, before joining Manitoba for the last four games of the regular season. He contributed one assist.
Meanwhile, the Moose today sent three players to their ECHL affiliate, the Jacksonville Icemen, including goalie Jamie Phillips, forward Elgin Pearce and blue-liner Chris Dienes.
Manitoba opens the 2017-18 season in Grand Rapids against the defending league-champion Griffins on Friday.
You can comment on most stories on The Winnipeg Free Press website. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is be a Winnipeg Free Press print or e-edition subscriber to join the conversation and give your feedback.
Have Your Say
New to commenting? Check out our Frequently Asked Questions.
Have Your Say
Comments are open to The Winnipeg Free Press print or e-edition subscribers only. why?Log in Subscribe
Have Your Say
Comments are open to The Winnipeg Free Press Subscribers only. why?Subscribe
The Winnipeg Free Press does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comment, you agree to our Terms and Conditions. These terms were revised effective January 2015.