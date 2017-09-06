Jets' coach and GM rumoured to receive contract extensions

Several media reports today suggest head coach Paul Maurice and general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff have both been given or will receive contract extensions from the Winnipeg Jets.

The NHL team has not confirmed the moves.

Maurice, a 50-year-old product of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., is entering the final year of a four-year contract extension he signed in April of 2014.

Cheveldayoff, meanwhile, is also starting the final year of his current contract.

The 47-year-old native of Saskatoon signed a two-year extension to his original five-year deal in September of 2013.

He has served as GM of the club since the franchise was transferred from Atlanta for the start of the 2011-12 season.