Jets come close, but can't end winless streak in Pittsburgh - lose to Penguins 2-1 in OT

Centre Bryan Little and defenceman Toby Enstrom, the longest serving members of the Jets organization, have never won a road game in Pittsburgh — a span of 16 consecutive games in which they had been outscored 75-37 and also including seven losses since the franchise relocated from Atlanta prior to the 2011-12 season.

Phil Kessel's goal at 1:07 of overtime was the winner but the goaltenders – Hellebuyck and Pittsburgh's Matt Murray were the stars of the show. Kessel scored on a breakaway after stealing the puck from Winnipeg's Patrik Laine in the Pittsburgh zone. It was Kessel's second overtime winner in as many games.

PITTSBURGH – The Jets ventured into the belly of the beast that is PPG Paints Arena and nearly ended a 10 1/2-year drought Thursday night.

Winnipeg brought a scrappy work ethic and the heroics of Connor Hellebuyck, pushing the defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins to the brink before dropping a 2-1 decision in front of 18,885 fans.

In fact, the last time the Thrashers/Jets franchise beat the Pens in Pittsburgh came on Dec. 27, 2006, when since retired defenceman Shane Hnidy played 23:44 to help Atlanta post a 4-2 victory at old Mellon Arena.

The teams traded goals in the first period. The Penguins got things off to a roaring start 85 seconds in when Conor Sheary's perfect one-handed redirection of Jake Guentzel's feed on a 2-on-2 break went through Hellebuyck's five-hole. Dmitry Kulikov, the defender on Sheary's side, was unable to contain the speedy winger.

The Jets countered at 10:34 when Little won an offensive zone draw cleanly back to Josh Morrissey at the point. The sophomore blue-liner cradled the puck momentarily before ripping a high shot over Murray's glove into the top corner of the net. It didn't hurt that the shot appeared to change direction ever so slightly as it glanced off Pittsburgh blue-liner Kris Letang's stick.

Carl Hagelin thought he had given the Penguins a 2-1 lead at 6:10 of the middle period when his wraparound backup beat Hellebuyck. However, the play had been whistled dead moments before when Morrissey, reaching to poke check Hagelin and bracing himself on the cross-bar, dislodged the net.

Morrissey went to the box for delay of game but thanks to nifty penalty killing and a heroic shot block by Matt Hendricks, who had surrendered his stick to Jacob Trouba, Winnipeg emerged unscathed.

The visitors nearly took the lead — first when Murray denied Ehlers after a fabulous cross-ice pass from Laine and later when Tyler Myers went in alone, only to find Murray's pad with his shot.

NOTEWORTHY: The Penguins went 0-for-4 on the power play while the Jets were 0-for-2.

