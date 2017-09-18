Jets drop pre-season opener to Wild 3-2 in a shootout

The Winnipeg Jets kicked off the pre-season with a 3-2 shootout loss to a Minnesota Wild squad thin on NHL regulars on Monday night at Bell MTS Place.
Ryan Malone scored the only goal of the shootout for the Wild, while Mark Scheifele, Blake Wheeler and Patrik Laine couldn't beat goalie Steve Michalek of the Wild.
A five-minute overtime session was scoreless.
Jets' Mathieu Perreault and Charlie Coyle of the Wild traded power-play goals in the first period.
Subscribers Log in below to continue reading,
not a subscriber? Create an account to start a 30 day free trial.
Log in Create your account
Add a payment method
To read the remaining 171 words of this article.
Pay only 27¢ for others you wish to read.
Hope you enjoyed your trial.
Add a payment method
To read the remaining 171 words of this article.
Pay only 27¢ for others you wish to read.
The Winnipeg Jets kicked off the pre-season with a 3-2 shootout loss to a Minnesota Wild squad thin on NHL regulars on Monday night at Bell MTS Place.
Ryan Malone scored the only goal of the shootout for the Wild, while Mark Scheifele, Blake Wheeler and Patrik Laine couldn't beat goalie Steve Michalek of the Wild.
A five-minute overtime session was scoreless.
Jets' Mathieu Perreault and Charlie Coyle of the Wild traded power-play goals in the first period.
Zack Mitchell scored on a three-on-two break with four minutes left in the middle frame to give the visitors the lead. But Laine evened the game at 17:25 with a hard one-time slap shot that beat Wild goalie Niklas Svedberg cleanly.
Connor Hellebuyck had a sound performance with 36 saves in 65 minutes of play.
Niklas Svedberg, who spent the past two seasons in the KHL, stopped 22 of 24 shots through 40 minutes and his replacement, Steve Michalek had 19 saves in the final frame plus overtime.
Winnipeg was 2-for-10 on the power-play while Minnesota was one-for-nine.
Winnipeg continues a hectic week — four games in six nights — on Wednesday when the Edmonton Oilers visit. Game time is set for 7 p.m.
Twenty-four hours later, a contingent of Jets heads south to battle the Wild at Xcel Energy Center at 7 p.m. Thursday, while another group heads to the Alberta capital for a rematch with the Oilers on Saturday night at 8 p.m.
jason.bell@freepress.mb.ca
Twitter: @WFPJasonBell
Read more by Jason Bell.
You can comment on most stories on The Winnipeg Free Press website. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is be a Winnipeg Free Press print or e-edition subscriber to join the conversation and give your feedback.
Have Your Say
New to commenting? Check out our Frequently Asked Questions.
Have Your Say
Comments are open to The Winnipeg Free Press print or e-edition subscribers only. why?Log in Subscribe
Have Your Say
Comments are open to The Winnipeg Free Press Subscribers only. why?Subscribe
The Winnipeg Free Press does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comment, you agree to our Terms and Conditions. These terms were revised effective January 2015.