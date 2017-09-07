Jets extend contracts for Cheveldayoff, Maurice

The Winnipeg Jets made it official this morning, announcing the NHL club has locked up general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff and head coach Paul Maurice with multi-year contract extensions.

Both were entering the final years of their deals with the Jets.

JOE BRYKSA / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS FILES Paul Maurice has been Winnipeg Jets head coach since coming on board in the 2013-14 season.

Neither the length of the contracts nor financial terms were released.

Cheveldayoff will speak to reporters at 10 a.m. today at Bell MTS Iceplex, while Maurice will be available at 10:30 a.m. Team co-owner Mark Chipman is available to media at 11 a.m.

The Jets rookies skate at 11:30 a.m. and then a contingent flies to Penticton, B.C., to participate in the annual Young Stars prospects tournament with young player from the Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver organizations.

Cheveldayoff, the 47-year-old from Saskatoon, has served as GM of the club since the franchise was transferred from Atlanta for the start of the 2011-12 season.

He was with the Chicago Blackhawks as the Central Division club's assistant general manager before being named to the top post in Winnipeg.

Cheveldayoff has preached patience in Winnipeg, implementing a draft-and-develop scheme that has stocked the shelves of the NHL club and its farm team, the Manitoba Moose.

Under his direction, the scouting staff has selected players such as forwards Mark Scheifele, Nikolaj Ehlers, Patrik Laine, Adam Lowry, defencemen Jacob Trouba and Josh Morrissey that have become cornerstones of the franchise.

During the off-season, he plugged a couple of huge holes, signing veteran goalie Steve Mason and blue-liner Dmitry Kulikov to multi-year deals.

Maurice, a 50-year-old product of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., was entering the final year of a four-year contract extension he signed in April 2014.

He joined the team midway through the 2013-14 campaign after Claude Noel was relieved of his head coaching duties. The Jets were on a five-game losing skid when Maurice came aboard.

He accumulated an 18-12-5 record in 35 games and was rewarded with a four-year deal.

Overall in Winnipeg, he has coached the club to a 136-112-33 record in 281 games.

The Jets made their only playoff appearance the following season but were swept in four-straight games by the Anaheim Ducks.

Last season, Winnipeg finished 40-35-7, seven points out of the final Western Conference wild-card spot.

