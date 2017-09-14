Jets extend Little's contract

Bryan Little has played for the same franchise for more than a decade and won’t be moving on for a long time.

The Winnipeg Jets veteran forward has signed a six-year contract extension, worth US$5.29 million a year, the NHL club announced this morning.

Little, 6-0, 190 pounds, was set to be an unrestricted free agent after this season.

The Edmonton-born centre was drafted by the Atlanta Thrashers in the first round (12th overall) in the 2006 NHL Draft and is entering his 11th season with the organization. He’s one of four players still on the active roster that moved north from Atlanta in time for the 2011-12 season, joining captain Blake Wheeler and defencemen Dustin Byfuglien and Toby Enstrom as Jets 2.0 originals.