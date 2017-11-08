Jets get back to business

But there was nothing punitive about this one. It was all about trying to stay sharp and keep the momentum going. The Jets are flying high these days, enjoying an 8-3-3 start to the season as they prepare to take on the Vegas Golden Knights Friday night at T-Mobile Arena.

And skate they did. Head coach Paul Maurice put his troops through a gruelling 20-minutes of laps that was eerily reminiscent of the so-called “bag skate” that came one day after their season-opening 7-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Yes, it was a memorable day off unlike few others for members of the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday. But it was quickly back to business on Wednesday as the team returned to the practice ice for an hour-long skate at beautiful City National Arena in Summerlin, a Vegas suburb located at the foothills of Red Rock Canyon.

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — First they teed off at a pristine golf course in the Las Vegas valley. After some sightseeing, they enjoyed a team dinner at a renowned steakhouse on an outdoor patio overlooking the famous Bellagio fountains. For a nightcap, some checked out a charity concert featuring five of the world’s biggest DJs.

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — First they teed off at a pristine golf course in the Las Vegas valley. After some sightseeing, they enjoyed a team dinner at a renowned steakhouse on an outdoor patio overlooking the famous Bellagio fountains. For a nightcap, some checked out a charity concert featuring five of the world’s biggest DJs.

Yes, it was a memorable day off unlike few others for members of the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday. But it was quickly back to business on Wednesday as the team returned to the practice ice for an hour-long skate at beautiful City National Arena in Summerlin, a Vegas suburb located at the foothills of Red Rock Canyon.

And skate they did. Head coach Paul Maurice put his troops through a gruelling 20-minutes of laps that was eerily reminiscent of the so-called "bag skate" that came one day after their season-opening 7-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

But there was nothing punitive about this one. It was all about trying to stay sharp and keep the momentum going. The Jets are flying high these days, enjoying an 8-3-3 start to the season as they prepare to take on the Vegas Golden Knights Friday night at T-Mobile Arena.

"Good to get out and have that opportunity when you’re feeling good about yourselves as a hockey team. Because you’ll have 23 guys sitting down for dinner instead of 12 different dinners. They hang together more," Maurice said Wednesday of the break his team enjoyed following Monday night’s 4-1 win against the Stars in Dallas to kick off the road trip.

Indeed, many Jets players are experiencing Sin City for the first time and raving about the experience.

"Vegas, I think it’s unbelievable. Coming from a small town in Europe, all of this you see in the movies. Actually being here now is pretty amazing," said Nikolaj Ehlers, the 21-year-old Danish-born speedster who has eight goals this season.

Patrik Laine got his first taste of Vegas last summer when he came here for the NHL awards, where he was runner-up to Toronto’s Auston Matthews in the rookie-of-the-year race. Now he’s back for a second time with teammates.

"It was a lot of fun hanging out with the team, playing a little bit of golf and having a nice dinner. It’s always nice to be here," said Laine.

The 19-year-old winger has scored in three straight games, giving him seven on the year, and hopes his good fortune continues Friday.

"I’m obviously feeling better because the team is doing well and I can help my team to win. It’s always nice to score. Overall, I feel good about my game right now. There are things I need to improve but everybody has," said Laine.

Jets fans from Winnipeg began arriving in in the desert Wednesday, as a contingent of several hundred is expected at the game.

A handful of locals greeted the Jets after practice Wednesday and got pictures and autographs.

The Golden Knights have surprised many with a 9-5-1 start to their expansion season, considering they are a collection of other team’s so-called castoffs who only came together for the first time a couple months ago. They have a 6-1-0 record at home, which has led many to suggest they have the best home-ice advantage in the league as visitors get swept up in the bright lights and perhaps lose focus of the task at hand.

But that’s now how Maurice sees it.

"I think their team’s better than people thought it would be. I think that’s the key piece to all of this. And when they play at home they get a better matchup. They got a good hockey team, they play a good, structured game and they can counter real fast on you. I think it’s all on-ice," Maurice said Wednesday. "I think they’ve passed through that kind of surprising team window. We’ve all seen them play enough games now. That’s a good hockey team, well-coached, very well-structured. They don’t give up anything off the rush. A lot of teams early on I think they justw expect to be able to move the puck easily or at will through the neutral zone and get their scoring chances. They found out after they lost the game that that wasn’t going to happen. So that’s our task this week, is to make sure we understand what they’re good at."

Vegas is competing despite having the top-three goaltenders in their system on injured reserve. They got some potential good news Wednesday as Marc-Andre Fleury, the clear No. 1, took a twirl on the other sheet of ice at their practice facility where the Jets were skating. He’s working his way back from a concussion suffered on Oct. 13. There’s still no timetable for his return.

Vegas wrapped up a six-game trip on Tuesday night in Montreal with a 3-2 loss to the Canadiens. They Golden Knights 1-4-1 on the trip.

"For sure, they have a hard-working team. They’ve played well, especially here. It’s for sure going to be a tough building to play in. But with the way we play and the way we handle the pressure, we’re going to have a good score for sure if we can play our game the whole 60 minutes. It’s going to be a good game, for sure," said Laine.

The Finnish sniper also took on the role of interviewer Wednesday, crashing the scrum with linemate Ehlers to ask his own question.

"How did you play in Dallas?" Laine asked while holding his phone out like a microphone.

"I had a really good game, thank you. Thank you," Ehlers replied.

As Laine walked away, Ehlers began chirping. "Tell (Laine) to get going. Five-on-five, he takes off. But as soon the power play is on, he checks in," Ehlers cracked.

It’s safe to say the mood is rather light around the Jets these days, no doubt a product of collecting points in eight straight games (5-0-3) and 11 of their last 12 (8-1-3). They’ll get in another practice today before Friday’s first-ever meeting with the Golden Knights.

"Yes, we feel good right now. But there are still many games to go and we want to keep this going," said Ehlers.

mike.mcintyre@freepress.mb.caTwitter: @mikemcintyrewpg

Read more by Mike McIntyre.