Jets get in win column with 5-2 dousing of Flames

The Winnipeg Jets have finally hit the win column.
Patrik Laine led the way with two goals and three assists, Mark Scheifele scored once and had three helpers while captain Blake Wheeler chipped in with three assists as the Jets beat the Calgary Flames 5-2 Monday night at Bell MTS Centre.
It was Winnipeg's first win in their fifth pre-season game (1-3-1). Calgary falls to 1-4-0 in exhibition play.
Goalie Steve Mason stopped 26 of the 28 shots he faced.
Nikolaj Ehlers and Dustin Byfuglien scored the other goals for Winnipeg, which dressed a much more experienced and skilled lineup than the Flames.
Winnipeg returns to action Wednesday night when they host Ottawa. They wrap up the pre-season on Saturday in Calgary.
The regular season kicks off Oct. 4 when Winnipeg hosts Toronto.
