Jets heading for home after 4-2 win over Canucks

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

To read the remaining 399 words of this article.

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

To read the remaining 399 words of this article.

Finnish-born rifleman Patrik Laine and defenceman Tyler Myers pumped pucks past Canucks' starter Jacob Markstrom as the visitors built a two-goal lead after 40 minutes.

Sparked by a pair of late goals in the second period, the Jets earned a 4-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night.

VANCOUVER – The Winnipeg Jets are heading home in finer shape than when they left, gaining a major injection of confidence after a pair of valuable NHL victories out west.

VANCOUVER – The Winnipeg Jets are heading home in finer shape than when they left, gaining a major injection of confidence after a pair of valuable NHL victories out west.

Their latest accomplishment?

Sparked by a pair of late goals in the second period, the Jets earned a 4-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night.

Finnish-born rifleman Patrik Laine and defenceman Tyler Myers pumped pucks past Canucks' starter Jacob Markstrom as the visitors built a two-goal lead after 40 minutes.

Vancouver winger Daniel Sedin and Jets' blue-liner Josh Morrissey traded goals in the first period.

Canucks' defenceman Chris Tanev pulled his club to within a goal, with just over seven minutes left in the game, on a knuckler from the point that goalie Connor Hellebuyck couldn't handle.

Vancouver dominated the last five minutes and coach Travis Green pulled Markstrom for an extra attacker with 1:11 left in regulation, but Nikolaj Ehlers scored into the empty net with four seconds left, his fourth goal of the season.

Hellebuyck, making his second-straight start between the pipes, made 31 saves as the Jets (2-2-0) posted another sound performance on the road, after dumping the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 on Monday.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck Vancouver Canucks' Derek Dorsett, left, is stopped by Winnipeg Jets' goalie Connor Hellebuyck who had 31 saves on the night.

The Jets kicked off the season with lopsided a loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs and then fell to the Calgary Flames to begin a three-game swing west.

Winnipeg hosts the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday at 6 p.m., the start of a three-game home stand.

Sedin opened the scoring on the power-play at 7:25 of the first period but Morrissey answered with his first tally of year on a pool shot off Canucks defenceman Michael Del Zotto's skate blade that slipped past goalie Jacob Markstrom at 9:04.

The trio of centre Mark Scheifele and wingers Blake Wheeler and Nikolaj Ehlers owned the puck on several shifts in the opening frame, although the game of keepaway failed to produce results on the scoresheet.

Laine scored his second of the year on a laser from the slot with just over four minutes left in the second period. Myers upped the lead to 3-1 with the Jets' captain Blake Wheeler serving his second minor of the middle frame. Andrew Copp jumped on a turnover at his own blue line and fed Myers, who picked the top corner over Markstrom's outstretched glove with just 76 seconds left.

The Jets were guilty of some carelessness with their sticks and were tagged for 5 minors, however, Vancouver made good on just one of five power-play opportunities. Winnipeg finished 0-for-2 with the man advantage.

Markstrom blocked 16 shots in a losing effort.

Dustin Byfuglien missed his second straight game with a lower-body injury. He'll skate Friday and could return against the Hurricanes. Centre Matt Hendricks is still sidelined with a lower-body injury.

Jets defenceman Ben Chiarot and forward Joel Armia were healthy scratches.

jason.bell@freepress.mb.ca

Twitter: @WFPJasonBell

Read more by Jason Bell.