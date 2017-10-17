Jets lose 5-2 to stingy Bluejackets in lacklustre affair

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

Nothing good comes from your best players playing their worst.

The Winnipeg Jets top trio of centre Mark Scheifele and wingers Nikolaj Ehlers and Blake Wheeler struggled mightily Tuesday night – so badly, in fact that head coach Paul Maurice broke up the band – and the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets took full advantage of the situation.

JOHN WOODS / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS Jets' Dustin Byfuglien and Blue Jackets' Zac Dalpe look on as the Jets' shot gets past goaltender Joonas Korpisalo during second period.

Dreadful giveways by Ehlers – the NHL's first star of the week – and Wheeler led to second-period goals by Cam Atkinson and Nick Foligno, and the visiting Blue Jackets cruised to a 5-2 NHL triumph.

Ehlers' shifty hands failed him on the first shift of the period when he was stripped of the puck at the Blue Jackets' blue line with the Jets on a rush. Atkinson was sent in alone on Jets' goalie Steve Mason and slipped in his third goal of the season.

Just over 10 minutes later, Wheeler coughed up the puck just inside his own blue line to Foligno and the Columbus captain moved in, outwaited Mason and then steered in his first.

Mason said earlier in the day he was looking to "have some fun" in his return to the crease. But he wouldn't have been in his happy place fending off the Blue Jackets (5-1-0) time and time again.

While tightening up defensively propelled Winnipeg (3-3-0) to three straight victories, some bad habits – the kind on display in their first two contests of the year with Mason between the pipes – crept back into their game.

Kyle Connor and Joel Armia scored their first goals of the year for Winnipeg.

Connor switched spots with Ehlers on the top line and fired his first of the season to cut the deficit, but bad news followed Ehlers around and he was caught out of position on Columbus blue-liner Jack Johnson's tally less than two minutes later. Fourth-liner Lukas Sedlak padded the lead before the second period was done, benefitting from some fine corner work by Pierre-Luc Dubois who stripped the puck from Jets defenceman Toby Enstrom.

Defenceman Zach Werenski upped the lead to 5-1 in the final frame.

Connor was recalled from the Manitoba Moose on Monday after the club announced Mathieu Perreault (lower body) was placed on the injured-reserve list and could miss a month. Initially, he slotted in with Bryan Little and Patrick Laine, and the trio had an awful first period. Twice, the Blue Jackets had them hemmed in the Winnipeg end, compelling Mason to bail them out with a couple of terrific stops.

In fact, the visitors dominated the bulk of the opening 20 minutes but couldn't solve Mason, while Laine snapped off two late shots on goalie Joonas Korpisalo to cause a slight murmur through a crowd starved for something to cheer for.

Mason made a couple of miraculous stops with his club trailing in the second but looked fallible on Sedlak's goal, the result of a pass to the crease that banked off his bad and bounced in behind him. Werenski's simple wrist shot that beat him high to the glove side in the third period was a weak one, too.

He finished with 34 stops, while Korpisalo had 24 saves

Winnipeg barely pushed, drawing just one penalty late in the third period. And they showed no aggression, getting nabbed for a couple of lazy stick infractions by Ehlers, Shawn Matthias and Marko Dano.

Armia flashed some slick moves to score his club's third shorthanded goal of the year with just 97 seconds left in the third.

The Jets host their closest rivals, the Minnesota Wild, on Friday night, and then are idle for five days before venturing to Pittsburgh on Thursday, Oct. 26 and Columbus the next night for their first back-to-back games of the season.

