Jets prospects schooled by Vancouver's up-and-comers

Jets blue-liner Antoine Crete-Belzile fired the game's opening goal early in the first period but Vancouver stormed back with three goals before the opening 20 minutes was done.

Berdin, 19, from Ufa, Russia, drafted by the Jets in the sixth round of the 2016 NHL Draft, surrendered goals to Jonah Gadjovich, Jalen Chatfield and Griffen Molino, while Kole Lind supplied an empty netter in the dying seconds of the third period.

Winnipeg goalie Mikhail Berdin put in a stellar 35-save performance but it wasn't enough to spark the Jets to victory against the Vancouver Canucks late Friday at the Young Stars Classic hockey tournament in Penticton, B.C.

The Canucks' prospects beat the Jets' youngsters 4-2.

Winnipeg's Jansen Harkins narrowed the gap with a second-period tally but that's as close as the Jets would get to their opponents from the West Coast.

Vancouver outshot the Jets 39-20. The Canucks made good on both of its power-play chances, while Winnipeg was 0-for-2 with the man advantage.

The Jets have about 20 prospects competing in Penticton this weekend against youngsters from the three other western Canadian NHL clubs.

Winnipeg plays the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday at 9:30 p.m. and finishes up Monday at 12:30 p.m. against the Calgary Flames.

— Staff