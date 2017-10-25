Jets say Hendricks OK to play, send Petan back to Moose

The Jets have activated Matt Hendricks from injured reserve and the veteran centre could be in the lineup when Winnipeg takes on the Pittsburgh Penguins Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena.

Hendricks, signed as a free agent in the off-season, has missed all seven regular-season games this far with a lower-body injury.

To make room, the Jets reassigned left-winger Nic Petan to the AHL's Manitoba Moose. He has gone pointless in six games with Winnipeg this season.