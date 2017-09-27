Jets score comeback win over Sens

Marko Dano scored with 6:48 left in the third period to lift the Winnipeg Jets to a 5-3 win over the Ottawa Senators at Bell MTS Place Wednesday night.
Dano’s goal – his first of the preseason – marked a three-goal run by the Jets, erasing a 3-1 lead by the Senators and improving Winnipeg to 2-3-1 in the preseason. The Jets have now won two straight games after dropping their first four.
Nic Petan, Dustin Byfuglien and Bryan Little added power play goals to round out the scoring for Winnipeg and Little added a second, scoring into the empty net with just seconds remaining. Bobby Ryan, Alex Formenton, and Kyle Turris scored for Ottawa, who fell to 3-2-0 with the loss.
Connor Hellebuyck made 15 saves to earn the win, while Mike Condon stopped 29 pucks in the loss.
The Jets wrap up the exhibition schedule Saturday in Calgary against the Flames.
