Jets spook-tacular in St. Paul with 2-1 road win over Wild

The towering puck-stopper was a pillar of strength at Xcel Energy Center as the Jets successful shot down five man-advantage opportunities for the Minnesota Wild and eked out a 2-1 victory over their Central Division foes.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Winnipeg's red-hot goalie, Connor Hellebuyck, was a central figure on the Jets' stingy penalty killing unit Tuesday night.

Minnesota Wild goalie Alex Stalock, right, and Gustav Olofsson, left, of Sweden defend as Winnipeg Jets' Shawn Matthias tries to position himself for the rebound during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck, left, and Jacob Trouba, center, defend as Minnesota Wild's Mikael Granlund of Finland tries to reach the rebound during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Kyle Connor scored in the first period for the visitors, while Nikolaj Ehlers scored on a pretty deke just 43 seconds into the third period after jumping all over a giveaway in the Wild zone.

Luke Kunin trimmed the visitors' lead to one about five minutes later when he converted on a great feed from Nino Niederreiter and ripped a shot by Hellebuyck.

Indeed, it was a ghoulish display of refereeing on Halloween night.

The men in stripes disallowed an early goal by Jets that probably should have counted, sent Connor to the box for goalie interference when he was clearly nudged into Wild netminder Alex Stalock — who flopped to the ice like he'd been Tasered — and failed to nab Jets blue-liner Jacob Trouba for a questionable hit on Niederreiter, who just returned to the lineup after missing six games with a high ankle sprain.

The Jets were scoreless on three power-play chances.

Forty-eight hours after depositing seven pucks in the Pittsburgh cage, Winnipeg managed to slip just two pucks past Stalock, called on by coach Bruce Boudreau to start his first home game of the season. The Jets had chances for more but St. Paul, Minn., product was solid, turning aside Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler on second-period breakaways. He finished with 17 saves.

Jets defenceman Tyler Myers scored a quick goal on the power-play less than a minute into the first period, however, the apparent game-opener was waved off by the official nearest the scene. He ruled a hand pass on the play, although at least one video angle appeared to show the 6-7 blue-liner using his chest to knock the puck down before swiping it in. Joel Armia's stick was right there, too.

The refs huddled brief but no further action was taken, as a hand-pass ruling on the ice isn't a reviewable play, the NHL later confirmed in an email.

Myers factored in on the game's first real ice-breaker. His hard drive from the point was tipped by Scheifele, the puck skidded over to Connor and he had no trouble potting his second goal of the year.

The Wild had a pair of man-advantage opportunities in the first period but Hellebuyck made several stops, including one with his face that knocked his mask off and caused a stoppage of play.

The Jets return home to face the Dallas Stars, another Central Division opponent, on Thursday night and then hook up with the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night.

