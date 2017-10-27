Jets squander lead over Blue Jackets, fall in OT second night in a row

COLUMBUS -- Josh Anderson scored the winner 2:38 into overtime to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets to a come-from-behind 2-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets in NHL action at Nationwide Arena Friday night.

The result spoiled a splendid effort by Jets goalie Steve Mason, who stopped 34 shots and helped Winnipeg kill off all six Columbus power plays.

Mason entered the game with a dreadful 5.96 goals-against average and .846 save percentage in his first three starts since signing a two-year, US$8.2-million contract in the off-season, but he found a steady rhythm and a chance to break out in his slump with a tidy performance in the city where he began his NHL career.

The Jets, 2-1 overtime losers in Pittsburgh Thursday night, took their first lead of their brief two-game road trip early in the first period when third-line left-winger Brandon Tanev scored his second goal of the season after gobbling up an bad clearing attempt by Jackets defenceman Jack Johnson.