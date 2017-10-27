Jets squander lead over Blue Jackets, fall in OT second night in a row

COLUMBUS -- Josh Anderson scored the winner 2:38 into overtime to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets to a come-from-behind 2-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets in NHL action at Nationwide Arena Friday night.
The result spoiled a splendid effort by Jets goalie Steve Mason, who stopped 34 shots and helped Winnipeg kill off all six Columbus power plays.
Mason entered the game with a dreadful 5.96 goals-against average and .846 save percentage in his first three starts since signing a two-year, US$8.2-million contract in the off-season, but he found a steady rhythm and a chance to break out in his slump with a tidy performance in the city where he began his NHL career.
The Jets, 2-1 overtime losers in Pittsburgh Thursday night, took their first lead of their brief two-game road trip early in the first period when third-line left-winger Brandon Tanev scored his second goal of the season after gobbling up an bad clearing attempt by Jackets defenceman Jack Johnson.
Tanev, whose original shot squirted through Bobrovsky's pads and laid tantalizingly in the blue paint behind the goalie, scooted to goalmouth and jammed the puck into the back of the net at 4:52. And the goal almost held up.
Jackets forward Cam Atkinson evened the score at 1-1 when he backhanded a bouncing puck past Mason at 10:23 of the third period.
NOTEWORTHY: Forward Marko Dano was a late addition to the Winnipeg lineup due to an undisclosed injury to Joel Armia.... Jets centre Mark Scheifele returned to the game being helped off in the third period. He took the brunt of a knee-on-knee collision with Boone Jenner.
