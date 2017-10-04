October 4, 2017

Jets extend Ehlers' contract

Mike Sawatzky By: Mike Sawatzky
Mike Sawatzky By: Mike Sawatzky
Posted: 10/4/2017 9:58 AM | Last Modified: 10/4/2017 10:03 AM

John Woods / The Canadian Press files</p><p>Nikolaj Ehlers skates during speed trials on the second day of the Jets’ training camp on Sept. 15.</p></p>

John Woods / The Canadian Press files

Nikolaj Ehlers skates during speed trials on the second day of the Jets’ training camp on Sept. 15.

The Winnipeg Jets are locking up another one of their young stars with a long-term contract extension.

The NHL club will announce today that flashy Danish left-winger Nikolaj Ehers has agreed to terms on a deal that will pay him US$42 million over seven years. Ehlers is beginning the third and final season of an entry-level deal that worth US$894,167 per season.

Ehlers is coming off a productive sophomore season in the NHL in which he scored 25 goals and 64 points in 82 games. He has played a total of 154 NHL games, with 40 goals and 102 points over that span.

The 21-year-old was chosen in the first round (ninth overall) in the 2014 NHL draft and is entering his third year with the club. Ehlers also skated for the Danish national team at the 2017 IIHF World Hockey Championship in Cologne and Paris where he registered four assists and 18 PIMs in seven games.

History

Updated on Wednesday, October 4, 2017 at 10:03 AM CDT: Tweaks headline

