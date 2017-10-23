Jones, Einarson, Carey make playoffs in Canad Inns Women's Classic

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

Reigning Manitoba women's champion Michelle Englot of the Granite, Shannon Birchard of St. Vital, Rachel Burtnyk, Darcy Robertson and Barb Spencer, all of Assiniboine Memorial, and Briane Meilleur and Rhonda Varnes, both of Fort Rouge, did not make the playoffs.

The strong, 32-team international field has been whittled down to just eight at the Portage Curling Club, with a total purse of $60,000 on the line.

Jennifer Jones of the St. Vital Club and Kerri Einarson of East St. Paul qualified for today's eight-team playoff round, while former Winnipegger Chelsea Carey, who skips a foursome from Calgary that includes Cathy Overton-Clapham of Winnipeg, is also in.

This morning, Jones takes on Nina Roth of Blaine, Minn., in a quarter-final game at 10 a.m., while Einarson battles Sherry Middaugh of Coldwater, Ont. Carey, meanwhile, battles Anna Hasselborg's team from Sundbyberg, Sweden, while Kelsey Rocque of Edmonton meets Cory Christensen, another quartet from Blaine.

The semi-finals are scheduled for 2 p.m., and the Classic final goes at 6 p.m.

On Sunday night's late draw, Jones trailed Bingyu Wang of China 6-3 after five ends but cracked a four-ender in the sixth. After giving up a single in the seventh, Jones, the 2014 Olympic gold medallist, scored a deuce in the eighth and final end to seal a 9-7 tiumph in the C-Event qualifying game.

A few sheets over, Einarson twice had four-point leads on Eve Muirhead of Scotland but was up by just one in the final end before taking a pair to prevail 9-6.

Jones and Einarson both took advantage of second chances to qualify Sunday. Jones had suffered a 5-4 loss to Middaugh in a B-Event qualifying game earlier in the day, while Einarson fell 9-8 to Roth.

In the other late C-Event qualifiers, Carey registered a huge six-ender en route to an 8-1 triumph over Amber Holland of Regina in just three ends, while Christensen narrowly beat Birchard 7-6.

Hasselborg and Rocque began the bonspiel with four straight victoriers to qualify through the A Event and had Sunday off.

