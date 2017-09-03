Latest loss means Goldeyes may have to face RedHawks yet again

The Winnipeg Goldeyes are probably getting tired of seeing the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks. But it appears they may have to deal with their long-time rivals for at least another week.

Fargo-Moorhead's 10-1 victory Sunday at Shaw Park — their second rout in as many days and eighth win in 14 games against Winnipeg this season — puts them on a collision course for the American Association playoffs. The RedHawks are one game ahead of Kansas City and Gary for the wildcard playoff spot heading into the final day of the season.

Another Fargo-Moorhead win Monday over Winnipeg puts the RedHawks in the postseason and earns them a semi-final matchup with the Goldeyes, who have won the North division. The best-of-five series would begin with the first two games in North Dakota on Wednesday and Thursday before coming back to Winnipeg for the remainder starting Saturday.

If Fargo-Moorhead loses Monday — and one or both of Gary and Kansas City win — then the RedHawks lose the tiebreaker and their season is over. Winnipeg would then open the playoffs against Lincoln, which won the Central division.

In the case of a three-way tie, Gary would get the wildcard.

Wichita, which won the South Division, will play Lincoln if the other semi-final series if Fargo-Moorhead wins the wildcard. But if the RedHawks fall short, Wichita would play Gary or Kansas City.

In Sunday's game, the RedHawks took advantage of a costly mistake by Goldeyes shortstop Andrew Sohn to open the scoring in the second. With runners on the corners and one out, Sohn fielded what could have been an inning-ending double play ball. Instead he missed his target at second base. The RedHawks scored one on the error and another on a subsequent sacrifice fly to take an early 2-0 lead.

Veteran pitcher Tyler Herron breezed through the first couple innings, retiring the first seven batters he faced before Mason Katz hit a one-out single in the third. But then Andrew Sohn and Casey Turgeon followed with their own hits, the latter bringing in the first run of the game for the Goldeyes.

The RedHawks got the run back in the fifth off another sacrifice fly.

Goldeyes starter Zack Dodson worked into the seventh and served up a solo home run to Brandon Tierney which extended the RedHawks lead. He then walked the next two batters to end his day. Reliever Kenny Mathews came on and gave up a sacrifice fly — the third of the day for the RedHawks and sixth in two games — to make it 5-1.

Fargo-Moorhead added three more in the eighth off relief pitcher Evan Rutckyj as the Goldeyes committed two more errors, including a two-run throwing mistake. As good as Winnipeg has been this season, errors have been a major issue. They lead the 12-team league with 107 and Sohn — who was guilty of two on Sunday — has a team-high 28.

The RedHawks piled on in the ninth with back-to-back solo home runs off Mitchell Lambson to finish off the scoring.

Herron had an impressive game on the mound, going the distance and giving up just the one run on five hits with nine strikeouts and no walks.

Winnipeg is now 61-38 and Sunday's loss means the Goldeyes won't be able to tie their franchise-record of 63 wins in a season. Wichita is right behind them with 60 wins in the race for the best-overall record in the league but own the tiebreaker. That means the Goldeyes need to win Monday — or have the Wingnuts lose -- in order to be guaranteed home-field advantage in the championship series, should they advance and play Wichita in what would be a rematch of last year's final.

ROMANSKI RETURNS: Outfielder Josh Romanski returned to the lineup Sunday after serving a two-game suspension. Romanski was punished by the league following a home plate collision last Thursday in St. Paul which injured catcher Tanner Lubach. Romanski barrelled into Lubach while coming in to score on a base hit, but league officials clearly felt it could have been avoided. Romanski leads the Goldeyes with 81 RBI and is batting .327 on the year with 11 home runs. He had a tough day at the plate, going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts.

WE'RE NO. 2: Sunday's crowd of 3,950 brings the total attendance for the year to 213,840. Winnipeg is second in the league with a 4,364 average per game, down from the 4,817 they drew last season. St. Paul leads the way with nearly 8,300 fans per game as they play their second season in beautiful downtown CHS Field. Overall, the league average is just over 3,300.

