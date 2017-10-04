Leafs jump on Jets early, often to win season opener 7-2

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

Patrick Marleau, playing his first game as a Leaf after 19 seasons with the San Jose Sharks, fired a pair of goals, while Nazem Kadri, James van Riemsdyk, William Nylander, Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews supplied singles.

Shoddy defensive play by the hosts? Check. Ineffective special teams? Double-check. Sub-par goaltending? Yep, even the new guy, Steve Mason, had a night to forget in his Winnipeg debut.

The Jets suffered a 7-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs in front of 15,321 spectators – many of whom were loudly supporting the visitors – at Bell MTS Place.

Matthews, van Riemsdyk and Tyler Bozak each had a pair of assists.

Mark Scheifele and Mathieu Perreault scored late for the Jets with the game well out of reach.

Toronto led 3-0 and 4-0 at the period breaks.

The Leafs successfully killed off three Winnipeg power-play chances in the first period and then got their offence fired up, notching three goals in just two minutes, 38 seconds.

After blazing to a 29.5 per cent efficiency rating (13-for-44) in the pre-season, the Jets power-play unit lost its luster, getting blanked on eight opportunities.

Toronto was 2-for-4 with the man advantage.

Mason didn’t have much of a chance to stop Kadri’s rebound with teammate Andrew Copp sprawled in his crease, but he reacted slowly to van Riemsdyk’s snap shot off the draw and got caught moving the other way on Nylander’s open-net tally – although blue-liner Dustin Byfuglien got caught well out of position tracking Auston Matthews.

In the second period, Marleau began his Toronto career with a pretty goal midway through the frame. Flashing some finesse, the 38-year-old deked around Mason as Byfuglien and Jacob Trouba nearly collided while pursuing Matthews.

Marleau added his second of the game on a shot that beat Mason high, prompting Jets head coach Paul Maurice to swap out the team's big July 1 free-agent prize for back-up Connor Hellebuyck.

Mason allowed five goals on 20 shots, while Hellebuyck blocked nine of 11 shots. He surrendered Marner's power-play goal midway through the final frame and couldn't handle a great tip-in by Matthews, named the NHL's rookie of the year over Patrik Laine of the Jets and Columbus blue-liner Zach Werenski last season.

In contrast, Leafs' goalie Frederik Andersen was exceptional, particularly in the opening period when the Jets tested him 15 times, including a couple of open looks and deflections through traffic.

The Danish-born netminder finished with 35 saves.

Maurice elected to give centre Nic Petan and defencemen Ben Chiarot and rookie Tucker Poolman an evening off to watch from the press box.

The Jets practise at home Thursday and Friday, and then depart on a three game road trip to western Canada.

Winnipeg takes on Calgary's newest foward, the venerable Jaromir Jagr, and the rest of the Flames on Saturday night, hooks up with the Connor McDavid-led Edmonton Oilers on Thanksgiving Monday and then rounds out the swing west with a battle Thursday against the Vancouver Canucks.

