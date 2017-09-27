League has no answer for the Big Blue line

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

In that time, the Blue Bombers have gone 19-7 and are clicking along with a 9-3 record in 2017, poised to host their first playoff game since 2011.

The CFL’s highest-scoring offence also has the league’s most durable offensive line. That is not a coincidence.

JOE BRYKSA / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS Sukh Chungh, left, and Matthias Goossen during practice at Investors Group Field. The two are part of a line that protects the league’s most successful offense.

"I don’t think that’s been missed by anyone and we make sure the guys know it as well," said quarterback Matt Nichols following practice at Investors Group Field Wednesday afternoon.

"We always say, the team goes the way they (O-line) go and the D-line. That’s where games are won and lost," he added. "I mean, there’s a lot of really good quarterbacks been made to look average with poor O-line play in front of them. I’m thankful to have that group of guys in front of me. I make sure I take care of them and let them know they’re appreciated."

Don’t forget that Nichols is having a much-better-than-average season.

He’s thrown for 3,606 yards and has completed 70.2 per cent of his passes to vault him into contention for the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player Award.

He has gone 19-7 since head coach Mike O’Shea made him Drew Willy’s replacement as the team’s starter early last season.

While Winnipeg’s offensive line is durable, it is not indestructable.

"It’s Week 14 — I’m feeling like it’s Week 14," said Chungh with a grin when asked about his health.

"You know what, around the league I know there’s O-lines banged up. We’re fortunate to not be in a banged-up position, we’ve got our starting five, six, seven that we dress," he said.

"We believe in continuity, we believe in continuity in the room progresses onto the field and progresses on to game day. It’s a big thing for an O-line to stay together. We’re like a band of brothers."

Chungh, the only hog to have missed a start since Week 6 of 2016, said his unit has a special bond that has contributed to the quality of their play.

"Not just watching film and staying in the O-line room," said Chungh.

"It’s doing things together, getting food together. It’s a big thing. You play 12 inches from the guy next to you. You’ve gotta know what he’s doing."

Goossen, who became a starter late in 2015, admitted the grind can be very difficult at this time of the season.

"I think everybody in the CFL is sore," said Goossen.

"I don’t think anybody feels great right now but it’s about overcoming that pain and I think we all take pride in being there for our teammates all the time."

Tailback Timothy Flanders believes continuity and hard work has made the Winnipeg O-line elite.

He said watching the same group in practice day after day helps him do his own job.

"You can tell. Those guys know who they’re workin’ with and it really helps the flow of the offence," Flanders said.

"Knowing how they’re blocking certain things and when a defence tries to blitz, how they pick it up really helps out a lot... It makes things a lot easier."

