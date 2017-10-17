Leggett injury leaves void on D

The Bombers held a closed-door practice on Tuesday and Alexander was circumspect about how he expects to be used Saturday when the team is in Toronto to face the Argonauts.

Leggett, a good choice to be named the club’s top defender, had surgery to repair a torn Achilles tendon this week and will be difficult to replace. A probable candidate to fill in is rookie cornerback Brandon Alexander, who started two games at strongside linebacker when Leggett was sidelined in July.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers defence is picking up the pieces after linebacker Moe Leggett suffered a devastating injury in a Week 17 win over the B.C. Lions.

RUTH BONNEVILLE / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS FILES Winnipeg Blue Bombers Brandon Alexander at practice.

Alexander’s regular spot is at corner, where he has started 10 games.

"I won’t say I’m the new Moe Leggett. Moe is Moe. He’ll always be Moe," Alexander said after practice Tuesday afternoon at Investors Group Field. "But we do have guys that are versatile. I can play anywhere and a couple of other guys can play anywhere. Whatever coach has game-planned and whatever he feels comfortable with, we’re comfortable with at the same time.

"We have guys going different places. We have a lot of versatility in our back end."

Head coach Mike O’Shea wasn’t tipping his hand.

"We’ve had a bunch of different guys play that spot and in practice, also. I mean, we see guys roll in and out all the time getting reps at different spots just for these sorts of circumstances," O’Shea said. "So we feel good, the coaching staff feels good, about playing guys."

The position, O’Shea noted, has unique responsibilities and requirements.

"It’s a cover spot, right, it’s a hybrid DB, so they have to be able to run with receivers and they have to be able to have vision inside the box when they get a gap responsibility versus the run," O’Shea said. "First and foremost, they’ve gotta be able to cover in pass and get to places quickly in zones."

Alexander missed three games due to injury, but made a positive impression on the Winnipeg coaching staff early in training camp. He was eager and never showed he was fatigued.

"He was a guy I called a rep thief from the beginning," O’Shea said. "He was always that guy who was next in line. Even if the line was 12 deep, somehow he took a rep and he’d be the next guy in line. That hasn’t changed. His capacity to work is second to none. He can go and go and go, so that hasn’t changed. What has changed is his understanding of our game."

NOTEWORTHY: O’Shea disputed the notion Leggett’s injury had the potential to be career-ending. "It’s competely changed from 10, 15, whatever years ago," he said.

"Guys are competing in the Olympics after this surgery. I don’t think an Achilles tear indicates the end of anything."

In addition to Alexander, the following Winnipeg players are eligible for CFL rookie of the year voting: Kahlen Branning, Abubakarr Conteh, Faith Ekakitie, Cory Johnson, Robert Porter, John Rush, Jovan Santos-Knox, Brian Walker, L’Damian Washington and Kyrie Wilson.

