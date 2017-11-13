Lemieux heading back to Moose

The Winnipeg Jets reassigned 21-year-old left-winger Brendan Lemieux to the AHL's Manitoba Moose, the NHL club announced Monday.

Lemieux made his big-league debut earlier this season and appeared in a fourth-line role for his first seven career games for the Jets this season after being recalled on Oct. 17.

He scored his first NHL goal on Oct. 29 against the Pittsburgh Penguins, but had been a healthy scratch since appearing in a game against the Montreal Canadiens on Nov. 4. He had one point and 19 penalty minutes while averaging 7:44 in ice time.

The second-year pro also has five points, including three goals, and nine penalty minutes in four games with the Moose this year.