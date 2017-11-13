Lemieux heading back to Moose

The Winnipeg Jets reassigned 21-year-old left-winger Brendan Lemieux to the AHL's Manitoba Moose, the NHL club announced Monday.
Lemieux made his big-league debut earlier this season and appeared in a fourth-line role for his first seven career games for the Jets this season after being recalled on Oct. 17.
He scored his first NHL goal on Oct. 29 against the Pittsburgh Penguins, but had been a healthy scratch since appearing in a game against the Montreal Canadiens on Nov. 4. He had one point and 19 penalty minutes while averaging 7:44 in ice time.
The second-year pro also has five points, including three goals, and nine penalty minutes in four games with the Moose this year.
Lemieux was drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in the second round (31st overall) in the 2014 NHL Draft and was dealt to the Jets on Feb. 11, 2015 in a trade that also brought forwards Joel Armia and Drew Stafford, defenceman Tyler Myers and a first-round draft pick (Jack Roslovic) in exchange for defenceman Zach Bogosian, left-winger Evander Kane and goaltender Jason Kasdorf.
