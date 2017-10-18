Local athletes of the week

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

Rural: Carter Friesen (Westpark Royals): The 5-foot-8 left side player helped lead his team to first place in Zone 4 play and a second-place finish at the MacGregor tournament. “Carter brings a high level of enthusiasm and intensity to both games and practices,” said coach Merrill Friesen states. "He is a tremendous leader who leads by example and makes those around him better.”

Urban: Jack Taylor (St. Paul’s Crusaders): At the recent provincial cross county championships, Taylor became the first Crusaders runner to win the individual title, leading his school to the team title as well. “Jack has made a steady progression every year,” coach Jeff McMillan said in an MHSSA statement. "His commitment to the sport has paid off with great results in track, and now cross country. Jack is a natural runner with great foot speed."

Female: Madie Fordyce (Soccer): The second-year player made 13 saves over the weekend to help her team earn draws against MacEwan University (1-1) and the University of Northern British Columbia (0-0).

Male: Adrian Dyck (Volleyball): The 6-foot-5 outside player had 39 kills last weekend at the University of Calgary Dinos Cup. The Springs Christian Academy grad also led his team with six service aces. The Wesmen finished the tournament with a 3-1 record.

Female: Venla Hovi (Hockey): The fourth-year forward from Tampere, Finland had four assists in her team’s weekend split of games against top-ranked Alberta.

Hopi leads the conference in scoring with eight points (one goal and seven assists).

The Bisons (2-2-0-0) travel to the University Saskatchewan this weekend to play the Huskies (2-1-0-1) on Friday and Saturday.

Male: Abduselam Yussuf (Cross country): Fifth-year runner placed fifth at the UND Ron Pynn Classic Open in Grand Forks last weekend.

In a field of 63 runners, the Winnipeg native completed the 8-km race in a time of 24 minutes and 53 seconds, just 13 seconds back of the winner.

Manitoba Midget Female Hockey League

Chloe Snaith (Central Plains Capitals): Playing big minutes on defence, she four points (two goals and two assists) in a pair of games for her team last weekend.

A MMFHL release cites Snaith as a team leader both on and off the ice with her dedication and work ethic.

Manitoba Junior Hockey League

Connor Barley (Selkirk Steelers): The 19-year-old forward had three goals and three assists in three game to help his team maintain its winning streak.

The native of St. Andrews was sitting second in the MJHL scoring race with 20 points (8-12) in 10 games heading into Tuesday’s action.

Winnipeg High School Football League

POTTER DIVISION

Offence: Cody Gushulak (Grant Park): Had 262 yards rushing and a pair of TDs in leading Grant Park to victory over Steinbach.

Defence: Erick Rivera (Oak Park): 8.5 tackles in tough loss to Sisler.

Special Teams: Easton Montour (Sisler Spartans): The team’s long snapper was cool under pressure and made numerous special teams tackles in helping his team to a win over Oak Park.

VIDRUK DIVISION

Offence: Mohammed Irandost (Kelvin Clippers): Had 20 carries for 183 yards to lead Kelvin to a win over previously undefeated Dryden.

Defence: Thomas Moline (Dryden Eagles): Had eight tackles, two interceptions and a sack in loss to Kelvin.

Special Teams: Braeden Smith (Miles Mac): Six punt / kickoff returns for 172 yards (28.6-yard average) in loss to Portage.

CURRIE DIVISION

Offence: Michael Goldenstein (Kildonan East): Had seven catches for 121 yards and a pair of TDs in victory over St John’s; Kieran Benson (DMCI): Completed 11 of 13 pass attempts for 300 yards and four TDs in victory over West Kildonan.

Defence: Peter Orajekwe (Churchill): Record four sacks and four tackles in win over Maples.

Special Teams: Pedro Quadros (Churchill): Booted four converts and a field goal in win over Maples.