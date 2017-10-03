Local sports teams putting 'Win' back in Winnipeg

It’s way to early of course to be planning any parades for either the Bombers or the Jets — and lots could go wrong to break the hearts of these loyal fans over the next few weeks — but from my perch it’s sure a better storyline, or at least different, than it has been for the last couple of decades.

Steve Lyons: Hello. How’s it going? Heady times here in the city these days — the Winnipeg Blue Bombers are 10-3 and look like a lock to host the first playoff game EVER at IGF next month; the Winnipeg Goldeyes recently won their second straight league championship; and the Winnipeg Jets open their 2017-18 season Wednesday brimming with optimism that this will be the year they get back into the playoffs. And, potentially make some noise when they get there.

Say What?! is an email conversation between sports editor Steve Lyons and sports columnist Paul Wiecek. Look for it regularly but intermittently on the Free Press website.

Paul Wiecek Yeah, the local pro teams are finally, it seems, putting the 'Win' back in Winnipeg. It's been a long time coming and nobody anywhere deserves something to finally cheer about more than the fans here in River City. Talk about paying your dues.

Steve I've felt from the beginning of the season the Bombers had the personnel and coaching this season to finally end their Grey Cup drought. I still feel that way and even moreso after watching them drive a dagger into the Edmonton Eskimos on Saturday night. Just when it looked like the Eskimos might rally for the victory, another Bomber steps up with a big play to seal the victory. When Chris Randle had that pick-six off Mike Reilly, the first thought that popped into my mind was ‘Of course he just did that.’ It’s almost to the point now where it’s expected the Bombers will do something to win, rather than that old expectation of waiting for them to do something to lose.

Paul Wiecek Randle picking off Mike Reilly like that and putting the game out of reach felt like a vampire movie to me, where the hero finally drives that wooden stake through Dracula's heart. Nobody has feasted on the Bombers in recent seasons like Reilly has. The guy has had Winnipeg's number forever and it looked for awhile in the fourth quarter that he was going to dial it up again, until Randle put an end to that. That was just a huge win, more because of the way Winnipeg won than what it meant in the actual standings. However — and you knew this was coming — I still don't share your same confidence level this is the team and the coaching staff that is going to end this club's 27-year Grey Cup drought. Because as good as the Bombers have been, the Calgary Stampeders this season have been better — miles better on defence — than Winnipeg. That's an inconvenient truth in all this optimism about the Bombers right now — Kyle Walters has had the misfortune of putting together one of the best football teams we've seen around here in quite some time in the same year the Stampeders are rewriting the CFL record book. The Bombers are good, Calgary is historically good. That's a big problem. Is it solvable? Absolutely, I wrote a column last week that while there is a strong statistical correlation between having the best defence in the league and winning the Grey Cup — six of the last 10 were won by the best defense — a high-octane offence like Winnipeg's is a potential equalizer. But if this comes down to a West Final at McMahon Stadium between the Bombers and the Stamps, Calgary will be a big-time favourite. They've won 24 of their last 25 games at home, they're 16-1 against the Bombers in the last 17 meetings between the two teams and they're the best team in the league right now. That's a lot to overcome, even for this very talented Bombers team.

Steve Calgary, Calgary, Calgary! You planning to move there or something?! The stats and past performance all would suggest the Bombers have no chance. But, I don’t think any of that comes into play in a one-game, winner-goes-to-the-Grey Cup-game contest. The Stamps only beat the Eskimos by three on Sept. 9; and they only beat the Riders by six on Sept. 24. Either way, it’s a much better storyline to report on; and since everything is about how it effects me, it’s all good.

Paul I agree. News is the unexpected and after a quarter century of suffering, the Bombers being a legitimate Grey Cup contender this fall is definitely a 'man-bites-dog' page-turner. A couple observations about Calgary. All those oil guys are insufferable — the whole place feels too much like Texas, only without the hospitality. But still, it's hard to argue with those mountains. I love any city that tells Gary Bettman where he can stick it and compared to loathsome Edmonton, Calgary is Paris.

Steve Lyons The Paris of Canada, said nobody ever about Calgary until today. And speaking of unexpected news — and there was plenty of it this week — yesterday’s death of Tom Petty was a bit of a shocker.. and a heart-breaker. As you know, I’ve always been a huge fan. There was a time in my life back in the 80s where I played nothing but Petty; Mellancamp; Steve Earl and U2. A buddy of mine was just telling me the other day about how great Petty's concert was in Toronto this summer. Made me think I had to get out to see him one more time. I was blessed to see him twice; once here in 2010 and once in 1989 in Saratoga Springs, New York. The 2010 show was the first time he had come to Winnipeg — finally. Steve Winwood was crazy good as the opening act and then Petty and the Heartbreakers played hit after hit, including a remarkable rendition of Blind Faith’s Can’t Find My Way Home (https://youtu.be/1IWpuu5vVI0) with Winwood. I’ve never been one to go out of my way to travel to places to see a band — I was actually in Saratoga for the horse races — but if I had to pick a band to go all Grateful Dead or Bruce Springsteen on, hands-down it would have been Petty.

Paul Wiecek It says something about the sheer scope of the tragedy in the news this week that Petty dying unexpectedly at 66 was a brief in most papers. I think there's a frightening line to be drawn between what happened in Vegas Sunday night and the terrorist attack in Edmonton Saturday night outside the Bombers game. And it's this: we've become remarkably adept as a society at keeping the bad guys out of places where we gather in numbers — airplanes, arenas, stadiums — but I'm not sure we're any safer or ever will be because the psychopaths have simply adapted and are now attacking us from the outside. They aren't even trying to get inside anymore, choosing instead to hit us from outside the perimeter — whether by using a car as a weapon (like in Edmonton or London or Paris) or, now, using our own hotel high rises as a sniper's perch. Hotels have gotten a lot better in recent years about securing their lobbies and entrances to guard against attacks from the outside. But this is something new — a guy checking in and getting a bellhop to help him cart 10 suitcases, according to the New York Times, up to his room. The suitcases, it turns out, held the 23 guns he used to slaughter those poor concert-goers across the street in Vegas. We can argue, I suppose, whether security at the Mandalay Bay should have wondered why he had so much luggage. But the bottom line is an attack like Vegas — just like someone using a car as a weapon — is almost unpreventable in a free society. A sniper's perch overlooking a concert venue for $300 a night? It's a terrorist's dream.

Steve You and I chatted Monday about whether folks should feel less safe going to a sporting event these days. You said they shouldn’t. I was chatting with another colleague in the office the same day and he says when he goes to a sports event or concert, the first thing he does now is plan his exit strategy. I watch most sporting events from the comfort of my couch, but not because of any fear I have a terrorist attack. it’s more an attempt to avoid the annoyance of parking and drunk fans. Oh, and the seat is better — contrary to what folks may think the press box seats in this city are super uncomfortable for an old guy like me. Btw — 57 today.

Paul Trolling for a happy birthday? Fine — happy birthday. My point on Monday was that people are not less safe attending a football game this week than they were last week simply because one psychopath in Edmonton went over the edge last Saturday and attempted a terrorist attack, fortunately very poorly. You're just as vulnerable in a crowd today as you were last week as you will be next week. While we feel less safe immediately after one of these attacks, it is a complete waste of mental energy (and colossally paranoid) to spend even a moment worrying you or your loved ones is going to die in a terrorist attack or shooting spree. You must think a lot of yourself to worry that you will be the one in 20 million — that's an actual statistic — who will die in a terrorist attack. If you're really worried about your safety, you should take the salt shaker off the dinner table tonight. That would actually make a real difference in lowering your chances of dying prematurely — the odds you will die of heart disease are one in four. Looking over your shoulder at a Jets game to try and figure out who you're going to trample on your way to the exit is a waste of time, statistically, and sickening in every other way.

Steve Lyons I know it’s October when I’m a year older; there’s a dampness in the air and the MLB playoffs are set to start. Your Yankees get things going tonight. Planning to watch? I love October baseball, no matter who is playing. I’ve been thinking about who I might root for this year. Here’s my take.. Of the four wild-card teams this year (Colorado/Arizona; New York/Minnesota), only the Yankees have a reasonable chance of doing anything. I can’t cheer for them, can I? I don’t like the Red Sox for a number of reasons, but this year it’s mostly because David Price has been the biggest whiner in baseball. I don’t like the Indians — because they stole EE from the Jays and Terry Francona used to manage the Red Sox. Guess I will pull for the Astros in the AL — because I don’t like the Red Sox and the Indians. In the NL. The Cubs won it last year and I’ve never liked Ben Zobrist. Don’t ask me why — it just goes back to his days with the Rays. I’m kinda blah about the Dodgers — I mean how do you cheer for any team from LaLa Land? I’m going to cheer for the Nationals. I like Bryce Harper and Jayson Werth as players — and remember they were once the Expos. Nats over Astros in six games in the World Series.

Paul Wiecek The Nationals? Nothing good happens for teams based in Washington ever and that staff got roughed up in their last round through the rotation. All these other teams are a sideshow anyway — this shapes up as a repeat of last year's World Series between the Cubs and Indians. The Cubs were the best team in the National League in the second half (49-25) and Jon Lester has lately looked like exactly the kind of ace who can win two games in a five-game series and three games in a seven-game series. And the Indians will win the AL for fun — they're the best team in baseball as evidenced by that historic 22-game winning streak last month and I'd argue they're even better than the outfit that came so agonizingly close to beating the Cubs in last year's Series. Still, I predicted last spring that the Cubs would repeat as champs and I'm still feeling pretty good about that — Cubs over Indians in seven, again.

Steve What you are saying makes total sense, but I don’t like those teams so I prefer to hope for a different reality. Jets season starts with a bang tomorrow night — the Stanley Cup favoured (in the Toronto media anyways) Maple Leafs are in town for the first game of the season. I’m sure there is a place I could make this wager — and I would if I at all gambled anymore — but I’m saying the Jets win more games than the Leafs this season. Just got an email from our favorite Bodog bookmaker Jimmy Shapiro. The over/under on Jets scoring this year. Scheifele (79.5); Laine (71.5); Wheeler (71.5); Ehlers (66.5); Byfuglien (50.5); and Little (48.5). I’ll take the over on Scheifele and the under on Ehlers.

Paul The bookmakers right now have the Jets as an even money bet to make the playoffs. That sounds about right to me — 50-50 that they finally figure out their goaltending problem and play a more disciplined game. But I wouldn't bet on it either way. I can see this team doing some great things this season — and I can see them stumbling through another season of wasted potential because they couldn't keep the puck out of their own net. If you know which of those two teams the Jets are going to be, you're smarter than me. That's a low bar, but still.

Steve We’ll know soon enough. Finally, I was having a debate with our autos editor Willy Williamson last week: who are the more annoying drivers — guys in BMWs or over-sized pickup trucks. Since I drive a Bimmer and get the middle finger more often than I care to mention — um, for simply passing — I perhaps had a biased opinion on the subject. Willy said it just seems like there’s more annoying pickup truck drivers because there’s more of them. Oh btw, he drives one. The debate in my brain was finally resolved on the weekend when I saw the most annoying driver so far this year — in a BMW truck/SUV!

Paul You're both wrong. The worst drivers in Winnipeg are all of them.

steve.lyons@freepress.mb.ca paul.wiecek@freepress.mb.ca

