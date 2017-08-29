Lost lineman leaves big shoes to fill

The Manitoba Bisons lost only one starter from their offensive dozen in 2017. That’s the good news.

The bad news is the void on the offensive line has been created by the departure of four-year starter Geoff Gray to the NFL’s Green Bay Packers. Professional-calibre O-linemen are not easy to find.

"That’s a big one," said Bisons head coach Brian Dobie on Tuesday afternoon, while the Bisons prepared for their season opener against the Saskatchewan Huskies at Investors Group Field. The teams meet Friday night at 7 p.m.

"Geoff Gray... is the best lineman in the nation and you don’t replace NFL players. I’m not trying to be funny — we’re not Ohio State. We don’t replace an NFL player with another NFL player and it shows, no question. Geoff had it all; extremely intelligent, physical, the list goes on," Dobie said.

"You can’t buy the experience he garnered and he helped us in so many ways. He was such a great player but it was almost like having a coach on the offensive line."

Dobie and his staff have chosen Tom Clarkson, a former Division I player at UNLV, to replace Gray at right guard. Clarkson, a 6-7, 305-pounder, will play beside sophomore right tackle Zack Williams, who benefited greatly from playing with Gray in 2016.

"He’ll look somewhat like Geoff Gray," said Dobie. "He’s about Geoff’s size and hopefully he can play like Geoff."

Manitoba’s hogs, led by fifth-year centre and first-time co-captain Anthony Daley, are a confident bunch.

"I think we’re going to adjust well," said the 6-2, 315-pound Daley. "It is a big hole to fill but I think the rest of us are up for the challenge and looking forward to it. I know that I am. There’s a lot of work that has to be put into it, but our group is very close. That’s one thing I love about us — we’re family to each other. We’ve got each other’s back and yes, we lose Geoff, but the five of us can come together."

Daley, 24, has taken a circuitous route back to his hometown. He left for the Langley Rams of the B.C. Football Conference in 2011 and played three seasons of junior football there, returning home each off-season to go to school. During football season, he also attracted the attention of the B.C. Lions at a mini-camp and became one of the CFL club’s territorial exemptions, practising but not playing with the pros while also suiting up for Langley.

Daley never earned full-time work with the Lions but considered the experience invaluable. He is eligible for the CFL draft next spring.

"It was a grind, it really was," said Daley, who has pronounced himself fit after playing with a torn ACL last season. "But it was a great learning experience for me... I learned a lot. I’m super thankful for it. I got to practise against the pros — Solomon Elimimian, Adam Bighill who’s playing for the (NFL’s New Orleans) Saints now, a lot of guys who came out of the NFL, so it was a very cool experience for me."

Daley was unconcerned by Manitoba’s No. 10 ranking in a pre-season poll released Tuesday. Four Canada West teams made the top 10.

The Bisons were rated fifth a year ago and slumped to a 3-5 finish.

"To me, it’s irrelevant. As an offensive lineman, we don’t have stats," said Daley. "When I hear something like that, I don’t even think about it. I think, what can I do to help my group get better?"

Dobie has a veteran crew returning but there are some concerns. Manitoba has lost three starters from its defensive front seven and four starters overall on that side of the ball.

In addition, longtime receivers coach Blair Atkinson has been promoted to offensive co-ordinator, so you can expect a different look there.

"Certainly, our offence is gonna be different on Friday night and we’ll have some surprises for Saskatchewan but there will be some similarities, of course," Dobie said.

"Blair played in our systems (and) coached in our system for years. He will bring some different things to the table, no question."

NOTEWORTHY: Quarterback Theo Deezar, running back Alex Christie, receiver Trysten Dyce, safety Tyler Fong, D-lineman Derek Dufault, linebacker Houston Rennie and defensive back Jayden McKoy joined Daley as co-captains... Dobie admitted Tuesday that Deezar and McKoy are weighing the possibility of also playing for the U of M’s basketball squad this fall.

