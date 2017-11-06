Lowry back in Jets lineup in Dallas tonight

"It’s hard to replicate that stuff in practice. Try and use the first few shifts to get the timing back as quick as you can. Just rely on your linemates and your instincts and make the reads. Hopefully, the game starts to get easier as it goes along.”

“Just get your legs under you. Obviously, when you miss any amount of time, it’s about getting your timing back early. Just trying to get the feel for the puck and things like that and to get comfortable with the body contact," Lowry said following the morning skate at American Airlines Center.

Centre Adam Lowry returns to the lineup after missing the past nine games with a back injury. He goes back to his usual spot on the third line, and will be flanked by wingers Andrew Copp and Brandon Tanev.

DALLAS, Texas — The Winnipeg Jets look to kick off a road trip in style — and stay perfect within their own division — when they take on the Dallas Stars tonight in the Lone Star state.

Winnipeg Jets centre Adam Lowry (left) has not played since Oct. 12 due to an upper-body injury. (Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press files)

Shawn Matthias moves down to the fourth line with centre Matt Hendricks and winger Joel Armia. Brendan Lemieux will come out of the lineup with Lowry's return, joining Marko Dano and Ben Chiarot as the other scratches. The top two lines and defensive pairs all remain the same.

"Adam’s a big strong presence. He also can, when he’s right, change the way you roll the bench on the road. So Mark Scheifele’s line is gonna draw, a lot of nights, the A group, with power on power. If you’re doing well in the game there’s going to be a change, and you’ve got to find another line that can play against the other team’s bench. That’s what, over the last couple years, we've been developing Adam to do," coach Paul Maurice said this morning.

"So having him back in the lineup gives you another option when Seguin doesn’t come out against (Scheifele’s). And it lets you spread your minutes better against four lines."

Connnor Hellebuyck will make his 10th start of the year in goal for the Jets. He's coming off a 45-save performance in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to Montreal. Hellebuyck has yet to lose in regulation this year, going 7-0-2.

"Divisional game, this is a big game for us. His numbers (show) he's clearly the guy that’s going into the net tonight," said Maurice.

Winnipeg is 3-0-0 so far against the Central division, including last Thursday's 5-2 win over Dallas at Bell MTS Place, which included a hat trick from Mark Scheifele with his parents in the stands.

The game also featured two fights and plenty of after-the-whistle skirmishes.

"We always have good games with these guys. The last game was pretty rough, it was a fun hockey game. I wouldn’t expect anything different. I think it’s going to be an intense game again, and hopefully we can come out on top again," Matthias said this morning.

This is the start of a three-game road trip for the Jets (7-3-3), who have collected points in 10 of their last 11 games (7-1-3). They'll fly to Las Vegas following tonight's contest, then spend a few days in Sin City getting ready for Friday's game against the Golden Knights. They finish off Saturday night against Arizona.

Dallas is playing the middle game of a three-game homestand. They're coming off a 5-1 win over Buffalo on Saturday and have won five straight in their building.

