Lowry 'probable' to play tonight

THE visiting Winnipeg Jets could have centre Adam Lowry in the lineup tonight when they take on the Dallas Stars.
Game time is 7:30 p.m. (TSN3, TSN 1290).
Head coach Paul Maurice characterized Lowry’s chances of dressing as "probable" during a short chat with the media Sunday afternoon before the club headed to Dallas.
Lowry’s activation would force a bottom-six forward to the sidelines for the road trip to Dallas, Las Vegas and Phoenix.
Forward Marko Dano and defenceman Ben Chiarot have been healthy scratches, while winger Mathieu Perreault (lower body) remains on the injured-reserve list.
Winnipeg (7-3-3) is coming off a 5-4 overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens at Bell MTS Place on Saturday night. Since defeats to the Toronto Maple Leafs and Calgary Flames to begin the season, the Jets have gained points in 10 of 11 games and are second in the Central Division, six points back of the red-hot St. Louis Blues (11-3-1) and a point up on the surprising Colorado Avalanche (8-5-0) and Dallas (8-6-0).
There was no love lost Thursday in the last battle between the Jets and Stars.
The chippy affair featured a pair of fights, as rookie winger Brendan Lemieux fought Dallas forward Gemel Smith, while Jets defenceman Dustin Byfuglien and Dallas captain Jamie Benn dropped the gloves.
Later, Stars goalie Ben Bishop threw a punch at the face of Lemieux, with both players drawing penalties.
Maurice said whether it’s this season or seasons past, matchups between the two squads always seem to generate fireworks.
"There’s more excitement than the coaches would like, high-end chances, special teams have an impact, there’s just enough physicality on both teams... they’re good hockey games," he said.
After going 19-8-2 against its Central Division counterparts last season, Winnipeg is a perfect (3-0-0) against divisional foes to start this season.
