Manitoba triathlete to wear Maple Leaf at Commonwealth Games

Manitoba triathlete Tyler Mislawchuk will represent Canada at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.
The 23-year-old Oak Bluff native, who finished 15th at the Rio Olympics, is currently ranked eighth in the world and has had a handful of Top 15 finishes this season on the World Triathlon Series. He also won the 2017 national championship.
"This will be my third multi-sport Games representing Canada, and my excitement level remains the same anytime I get a chance to represent my wonderful country," Mislawchuk said in a Triathlon Canada press release. "The Commonwealth Games will be a great opportunity for myself, and the team, to execute under pressure on the given day. I’m excited to see how our young squad stacks up against some of the best in the world!"
Canada has three triathlon medals in the history of the Commonwealth Games. Simon Whitfield and Carol Montgomery both won gold at the 2002 Games in Manchester, England and Kirsten Sweetland won silver at the 2014 Games in Glasgow, Scotland.
The entire Canadian Team will be officially announced by Commonwealth Games Canada in March 2018.
The 2018 Games will take place April 4-15, 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia.
