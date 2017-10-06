Masoli and the resurgent Ticats torch Bombers 30-13

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

Masoli, meanwhile, completed 27 of 33 passes with two touchdowns and zero interceptions. Wide receiver Brandon Banks led the winners with six catches for 104 yards.

Davis completed nine of 14 passes for 84 yards and no interceptions. Nichols left the game after completing 14 of 18 passes for 158 yards, one touchdown, one interception and one fumble.

The Blue Bombers, who fell to 10-4, came into the game riding a three-game winning streak and having won eight of their previous nine games. But they lost more than a game when starting quarterback Matt Nichols suffered an injury to his throwing hand when hit by defensive end Adrian Tracy in the first quarter. While Nichols continued to play until halftime, he was replaced by backup Dominique Davis in the second half.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/JOHN WOODS Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Matt Nichols gets sacked by Hamilton Tiger-Cats' Davon Coleman during the first half of CFL action in Winnipeg Friday, October 6, 2017.

Hamilton, now 4-10, has won four out of their last six games after starting the season 0-8.

The Ticats got the game off to a roaring start 1:47 into the first quarter when quarterback Jeremiah Masoli found Banks behind cornerback Chris Randle for a 60-yard pass and run for a touchdown. It was Hamilton's third play from scrimmage.

Sergio Castillo added a 38-yard field goal for the visitors and Hamilton had a 10-0 lead before the game was 10 minutes old. Castillo drilled a 50-yard field goal into the wind to increase Hamilton's lead to 13-0.

Nichols got the hosts back into the game early in the second quarter, hooking up with Timothy Flanders on a five-yard touchdown pass. The major was set up with the help of wide receiver Darvin Adams, who took a direct snap on a short yardage play and found tailback Andrew Harris alone in the secondary for a 44-yard pass and run.

Castillo and Winnipeg kicker traded field goals just before the end of the half. Castillo hit from 34 yards out while Medlock was good from 48, his first successful field goal since missing three straight against the Edmonton Eskimos during Week 15. The Ticats led 16-10 at halftime but lost the services of Castillo, who appeared to suffer a knee injury while covering a miss on a late field goal attempt.

Castillo's kicking duties were assumed for the rest of the game by receiver Felix Faubert-Lussier.

The visitors pushed their lead to 22-10 on their first drive of the second half when tailback Alex Green capped an eight-play, 105-yard drive with a one-yard plunge for a major. The score was set up by a fine trick play on third down when Masoli's quick kick was recovered on the Winnipeg 16-yard line by wide receiver Brandon Banks, who was onside on the play.

The Bombers chipped away later in the third quarter, getting a 38-yard field goal from Medlock to pull to within nine points but Luke Tasker caught a three-yard touchdown pass from Masoli in the fourth quarter. A two-point convert gave Hamilton a 30-13 lead.

NOTEWORTHY: Winnipeg defensive end Trent Corney left the game with an apparent ankle injury... Running back Timothy Flanders also left the game. He was replaced by rookie Drew Wolitarsky, who was suiting up for his first CFL game.