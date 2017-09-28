Mason laying a solid new foundation

“The best players are the best players for a reason,” he said. “Right from Day 1, I was extremely impressed with the work ethic of the top guys, and I think that has a trickle-down effect on other players in the organization. When you see your captain (Blake Wheeler), your top scorer (Mark Scheifele) and goal scorer (Patrik Laine) putting in extra work before and after practice, that has a huge impact — without (them) having to say anything — on the younger players. That’s what you want to see in an organization... that’s something to learn from, for sure.”

The premier players on the Central Division club’s roster didn’t get that way by accident, Mason said Thursday, following a skate at Bell MTS Iceplex.

The veteran netminder says he did his due diligence before agreeing to a two-year contract with the Winnipeg Jets over the summer, but has already soaked up a great deal of knowledge about the men he’ll go to battle with during the 2017-18 NHL season.

Mason, 29, who has played in a pair of games during the pre-season, will get the start against the host Calgary Flames on Saturday night.

Heading into his 10th season, Mason was signed as a free agent July 1 to take over the top job with the Jets. Connor Hellebuyck had an up-and-down 2016-17 season in his first go as a starter and will serve as his backup.

The former Calder Trophy winner as NHL rookie of the year (2009 with the Columbus Blue Jackets) — who left the Philadelphia Flyers after five seasons — said he’s enjoying his new surroundings and teammates.

"The first day there was some nerves and a bit of anxiousness... it was such an easy transition to feel comfortable in the locker room and that’s important. It didn’t take long for me to feel at home here," Mason said. "It’s an extremely tight group. The guys were extremely welcoming.

"We’ve understood the importance of this camp, treating every day as a work day and making sure we’re trying to get better."

Mason stopped 21 of 24 shots against Edmonton on Sept. 20 as the Oilers posted a 4-1 road victory; earlier this week, he turned aside 26 of 28 Flames’ drives — shutting down the visitors through the final 40 minutes — as the Jets posted a 5-2 win at home.

He feels like he’s rounding into form, he said.

"Especially the last period-and-a-half of my last game, I started to feel a little bit more into a rhythm," Mason said. "Exhibition games are sometimes difficult because you’re not always facing shooters that you’re familiar with and there’s not always constant momentum and sometimes you’re standing around a little bit, but for the most part I’m getting into a rhythm, which is what I want."

He’s also developing a solid bond with Hellebuyck.

"I think it’s great. We’ve had a pretty easy transition into having a friendship and, more importantly, a good partnership here. I’ve been impressed with the way he works and the way he handles himself every day," Mason said.

In the past, Winnipeg hasn’t had the benefit of a netminder who can effectively handle and move the puck. Mason brings that skill set to the club, but with it comes a period of adjustment for his blue-liners.

"He’s a really good puckhandler, so that’s been something that we’ve been working on and getting that chemistry. There’s a learning curve. It’s kind of like playing with a new D-partner," said defenceman Josh Morrissey, beginning just his second full season in the NHL.

"Maybe I skate back for a puck differently than (Dustin Byfuglien) does, or when we’re calling a goalie-to-D pass, potentially I open up a little bit differently than Buff does... you do a lot of talking about it at this time of the year so you’re on the same page."

Jets head coach Paul Maurice said Mason, a product of Oakville, Ont., has been a total pro since his arrival.

"He gets here early, knows what he wants to work on, reads the game and he’s interacting with his defencemen and developing those relationships," he said.

"The game is really important to him and he doesn’t take it for granted. One more veteran guy that prepares well can really help the room."

Mason understands he’s considered a linchpin for the Jets to become legitimate challengers for a playoff spot in the Western Conference, Maurice said.

"More than most because he’s played behind teams that have needed him to be that good," said Maurice, in his 20th season as an NHL head coach. "We’re going to work real, real hard at having our game defensively look a little more like (Wednesday) night (a 5-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators) in terms of what we give up.

"Our job in front of him is to give those guys (Mason and Hellebuyck) a chance to play at their peak and then we’re going to need them to (excel)."

