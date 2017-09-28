September 28, 2017

Winnipeg
12° C, Partly cloudy

Full Forecast

Contact Us Insider
Help

©2017 FP Newspaper Inc.

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

Mason laying a solid new foundation

Veteran netminder a total pro in eyes of coach, teammates

Jason Bell By: Jason Bell
Posted: 09/28/2017 6:55 PM | Comments:

<p>Jets goaltender Steve Mason moves to block a shot by the Flames’ Joseph Cramarossa as Brandon Tanev defends during a preseason contest on Monday.</p></p>

JOHN WOODS / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS

Jets goaltender Steve Mason moves to block a shot by the Flames’ Joseph Cramarossa as Brandon Tanev defends during a preseason contest on Monday.

Purchase Photo Print

Steve Mason’s comfort level with an unfamiliar city, new organization and different goaltending partner rises more and more with each passing day.

The veteran netminder says he did his due diligence before agreeing to a two-year contract with the Winnipeg Jets over the summer, but has already soaked up a great deal of knowledge about the men he’ll go to battle with during the 2017-18 NHL season.

The premier players on the Central Division club’s roster didn’t get that way by accident, Mason said Thursday, following a skate at Bell MTS Iceplex.

“The best players are the best players for a reason,” he said. “Right from Day 1, I was extremely impressed with the work ethic of the top guys, and I think that has a trickle-down effect on other players in the organization. When you see your captain (Blake Wheeler), your top scorer (Mark Scheifele) and goal scorer (Patrik Laine) putting in extra work before and after practice, that has a huge impact — without (them) having to say anything — on the younger players. That’s what you want to see in an organization... that’s something to learn from, for sure.”

Subscribers Log in below to continue reading,
not a subscriber? Create an account to start a 30 day free trial.

Log in Create your account

Add a payment method

To read the remaining 670 words of this article.

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

Hope you enjoyed your trial.

Add a payment method

To read the remaining 670 words of this article.

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

Steve Mason’s comfort level with an unfamiliar city, new organization and different goaltending partner rises more and more with each passing day.

The veteran netminder says he did his due diligence before agreeing to a two-year contract with the Winnipeg Jets over the summer, but has already soaked up a great deal of knowledge about the men he’ll go to battle with during the 2017-18 NHL season.

The premier players on the Central Division club’s roster didn’t get that way by accident, Mason said Thursday, following a skate at Bell MTS Iceplex.

"The best players are the best players for a reason," he said. "Right from Day 1, I was extremely impressed with the work ethic of the top guys, and I think that has a trickle-down effect on other players in the organization. When you see your captain (Blake Wheeler), your top scorer (Mark Scheifele) and goal scorer (Patrik Laine) putting in extra work before and after practice, that has a huge impact — without (them) having to say anything — on the younger players. That’s what you want to see in an organization... that’s something to learn from, for sure."

Mason, 29, who has played in a pair of games during the pre-season, will get the start against the host Calgary Flames on Saturday night.

Heading into his 10th season, Mason was signed as a free agent July 1 to take over the top job with the Jets. Connor Hellebuyck had an up-and-down 2016-17 season in his first go as a starter and will serve as his backup.

The former Calder Trophy winner as NHL rookie of the year (2009 with the Columbus Blue Jackets) — who left the Philadelphia Flyers after five seasons — said he’s enjoying his new surroundings and teammates.

"The first day there was some nerves and a bit of anxiousness... it was such an easy transition to feel comfortable in the locker room and that’s important. It didn’t take long for me to feel at home here," Mason said. "It’s an extremely tight group. The guys were extremely welcoming.

"We’ve understood the importance of this camp, treating every day as a work day and making sure we’re trying to get better."

Mason stopped 21 of 24 shots against Edmonton on Sept. 20 as the Oilers posted a 4-1 road victory; earlier this week, he turned aside 26 of 28 Flames’ drives — shutting down the visitors through the final 40 minutes — as the Jets posted a 5-2 win at home.

He feels like he’s rounding into form, he said.

"Especially the last period-and-a-half of my last game, I started to feel a little bit more into a rhythm," Mason said. "Exhibition games are sometimes difficult because you’re not always facing shooters that you’re familiar with and there’s not always constant momentum and sometimes you’re standing around a little bit, but for the most part I’m getting into a rhythm, which is what I want."

He’s also developing a solid bond with Hellebuyck.

"I think it’s great. We’ve had a pretty easy transition into having a friendship and, more importantly, a good partnership here. I’ve been impressed with the way he works and the way he handles himself every day," Mason said.

In the past, Winnipeg hasn’t had the benefit of a netminder who can effectively handle and move the puck. Mason brings that skill set to the club, but with it comes a period of adjustment for his blue-liners.

"He’s a really good puckhandler, so that’s been something that we’ve been working on and getting that chemistry. There’s a learning curve. It’s kind of like playing with a new D-partner," said defenceman Josh Morrissey, beginning just his second full season in the NHL.

"Maybe I skate back for a puck differently than (Dustin Byfuglien) does, or when we’re calling a goalie-to-D pass, potentially I open up a little bit differently than Buff does... you do a lot of talking about it at this time of the year so you’re on the same page."

Jets head coach Paul Maurice said Mason, a product of Oakville, Ont., has been a total pro since his arrival.

"He gets here early, knows what he wants to work on, reads the game and he’s interacting with his defencemen and developing those relationships," he said.

"The game is really important to him and he doesn’t take it for granted. One more veteran guy that prepares well can really help the room."

Mason understands he’s considered a linchpin for the Jets to become legitimate challengers for a playoff spot in the Western Conference, Maurice said.

"More than most because he’s played behind teams that have needed him to be that good," said Maurice, in his 20th season as an NHL head coach. "We’re going to work real, real hard at having our game defensively look a little more like (Wednesday) night (a 5-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators) in terms of what we give up.

"Our job in front of him is to give those guys (Mason and Hellebuyck) a chance to play at their peak and then we’re going to need them to (excel)."

jason.bell@freepress.mb.ca

Twitter: @WFPJasonBell

Read more by Jason Bell.

Noted

Eric Comrie’s time to shine with the Winnipeg Jets isn’t now.

As expected, the Jets assigned the young goaltender to the AHL’s Manitoba Moose on Thursday afternoon.

Left to defend Winnipeg’s crease is the duo of Steve Mason and Connor Hellebuyck.

Comrie, 22, appeared in 51 games (19-26-2) for Manitoba last season and will likely get a ton of work during the ‘17-18 AHL campaign. Michael Hutchinson and Jamie Phillips are vying for the backup position.

Comrie, a second-round selection (59th overall) at the 2013 NHL Draft and one of the organization’s top prospects, earned a chance to start for the Jets at the end of the season, making his NHL debut on April 6 against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

He stopped 35 of 39 shots in a 5-4 win in the team’s final road game of year.

● ● ●

Winnipeg made no other training camp cuts Thursday and likely won’t until Sunday or Monday when the team has wrapped up its seven-game, pre-season schedule.

“For the most part, everybody will stay through the weekend,” Jets head coach Paul Maurice said.

The final tune-up for the Jets is set for Saturday night in Calgary against the Flames.

Winnipeg still has 19 forwards and eight defencemen on its training camp roster.

A few players, such as Adam Lowry and Joel Armia, have been nursing minor injuries, but Maurice indicated the general health and wellness of the squad is sound.

“I’m expecting (by) Monday that we’ll have everybody full go,” he said.

● ● ●

After a decade in the league, there’s little that surprises Steve Mason anymore.

Patrik Laine’s shot might be one of those rare exceptions.

The veteran goalie faces shots from the tall, powerful Finnish forward during practice sessions at Bell MTS Iceplex and watches pucks fly with a lot more hostility to them during games, even during a banal pre-season.

“It’s more fun to watch him... when he cocks that stick back, he has a pretty damn good shot going there,” Mason said.

“Facing him every day, you have an appreciation for how quickly he gets it off but, more importantly, how accurate it is.

“Some of the shots that he gets off, even in practice, you think you have most of the net covered but he finds a way to put it either off the post and in or just inside the elbow of the crossbar-post area. It’s a special talent.”

— Bell

Related Items

Articles

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

You can comment on most stories on The Winnipeg Free Press website. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is be a Winnipeg Free Press print or e-edition subscriber to join the conversation and give your feedback.

Have Your Say

New to commenting? Check out our Frequently Asked Questions.

Have Your Say

Comments are open to The Winnipeg Free Press print or e-edition subscribers only. why?

Have Your Say

Comments are open to The Winnipeg Free Press Subscribers only. why?

The Winnipeg Free Press does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comment, you agree to our Terms and Conditions. These terms were revised effective January 2015.

Photo Store