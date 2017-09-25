Moose bullish on upcoming season

“In the past couple of years we’ve had a pretty young group, so I think they’re trying to bring in a few extra players to lead the young guys,” said third-year forward Chase DeLeo, who was one of 12 players to join the Moose after being reassigned by the Jets over the weekend.

The Moose have invited 34 players to tryouts — a number doubling its total from last season — and therefore have created a need to form two separate groups. After the first unit wrapped up near lunchtime, the other half took the ice later in the afternoon, rounding out a group that appears faster, stronger and, perhaps, most importantly, more competitive than any other since the team relocated from St. John’s for the 2015-16 season.

On Monday morning, the same number skated onto the ice at Bell MTS Iceplex to mark the official start of this year’s AHL training camp. But while there were once again a handful of players pursuing their dream of playing for the Jets, there was another, even larger group patiently waiting nearby to make an impression with the Moose.

At this time last season, the Manitoba Moose opened training camp with a total of 17 players on its roster, with a good chunk of the team’s most talented pieces still off battling for a spot with the NHL’s Winnipeg Jets.

At this time last season, the Manitoba Moose opened training camp with a total of 17 players on its roster, with a good chunk of the team’s most talented pieces still off battling for a spot with the NHL’s Winnipeg Jets.

On Monday morning, the same number skated onto the ice at Bell MTS Iceplex to mark the official start of this year’s AHL training camp. But while there were once again a handful of players pursuing their dream of playing for the Jets, there was another, even larger group patiently waiting nearby to make an impression with the Moose.

JOE BRYKSA / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS Chase De Leo at Manitoba Moose camp at the Bell MTS Iceplex Monday.

JOE BRYKSA / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS Defenceman Julian Melchiori returns as a veteran presence this year for the Manitoba Moose.

The Moose have invited 34 players to tryouts — a number doubling its total from last season — and therefore have created a need to form two separate groups. After the first unit wrapped up near lunchtime, the other half took the ice later in the afternoon, rounding out a group that appears faster, stronger and, perhaps, most importantly, more competitive than any other since the team relocated from St. John’s for the 2015-16 season.

"In the past couple of years we’ve had a pretty young group, so I think they’re trying to bring in a few extra players to lead the young guys," said third-year forward Chase DeLeo, who was one of 12 players to join the Moose after being reassigned by the Jets over the weekend.

"It’s nice to have some guys with some grit and a lot of compete level. That’s what it takes to win hockey games; it’s not just skill and finesse, especially in the American Hockey League."

One reason for the increase in numbers is, in part, due to time. The Moose follow a strict draft-and-develop model, meaning another year of maturing prospects making the leap from junior to the professional ranks would inevitably lead to more bodies at camp. But there seems to be a slight change in that philosophy this year, with nine of the 19 players new to the team this year on tryout contracts.

When asked if the increase in the number of players marks a shift in a culture that has prioritized development over winning, Moose head coach Pascal Vincent called it simply the next stage in what’s been an evolving set of circumstances with the Moose over the past couple of years.

"It’s progress," Vincent said. "But draft-and-develop, you have to draft first and it takes time. So now we have second- and third-year (players) coming back to our camp and we’re in a position where we could invite a few guys, but there are going to be some real battles."

When Craig Heisinger, who, along with being the Jets’ senior vice-president and director of hockey operations is also the general manager of the Moose, addressed the public at the annual Fan Fest earlier this month, he talked about the shift in culture with the Moose.

"I think we’d like to do a better job in moving the line in the sand a little closer to the win-loss side versus just the development side," he said. "In the Vancouver days, we probably had the line way too far over on the win-loss side and probably didn’t do as good a job as we could have done for Vancouver. A hundred per cent of culture isn’t dictated by winning and losing but we’d like to move that line a little bit anyway."

While a few players from last season are no longer with the team, including former mainstays in forwards Scott Kosmachuk, Ryan Olsen and Quinton Howden, a number of older, more veteran players either remain or have been added over the past few months. Patrice Cormier, the team’s captain last season, has signed on for another season and defenceman Julian Melchiori is also under contract.

Notable additions to camp include forwards Brody Sutter, who has played 230 AHL games and is the son of four-time Stanley Cup winner Duane Sutter; Michael Sgarbossa, who played 29 games with the Florida Panthers last season; and goalie Michael Hutchinson, the Jets’ backup for much of last year, who should help mentor Eric Comrie and Jamie Phillips.

Manitoba has also added some muscle to its lineup, adding the likes of forwards Buddy Robinson (6-6, 232 pounds), Francis Beauvillier (6-1, 181), and John McCarron (6-2, 225) and defenceman Cameron Schilling (6-2, 188) to the mix.

"When you practise against stronger guys and bigger guys and more experienced guys, guys with leadership, they’ll push people around and they will make sure you work hard," Vincent said.

"At the end of the day, those guys have more experience, they’re stronger, they’re faster, so we should be able to bring that to win more games."

The Moose finished second last in the Central Division in 2016-17 with a record of 29-37-5-5. In two seasons since returning to Winnipeg, they are 55-78-9-10 and have yet to make the playoffs. But, for many, this is the year that all changes.

"You look at our lineup right now and I’m sure we’re going to be able to grind with the best of them, we’re going to be able to score, we’ve got great goaltending," Cormier said.

"I guess everything is positive before the season starts, but once it starts we can stop talking about it and prove what we can do."

jeff.hamilton@freepress.mb.caTwitter: @jeffkhamilton

Read more by Jeff Hamilton.