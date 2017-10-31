Moose rookie Appleton scoring like a veteran

Robinson leads the way with eight points, including four goals, in those four games while Appleton has one goal and seven points and Sgarbossa, a centre, has chipped in with four points, including one goal. The Moose went 2-0-1-1 over that span.

He’s just nine games into his pro career, but Mason Appleton is finding the kind of success in the American Hockey League usually reserved for older, more established players.

The rookie forward left the Michigan State Spartans last summer after his sophomore season to sign a three-year entry-level contract with the NHL’s Winnipeg Jets. His eight points put him third in team scoring with the AHL’s Manitoba Moose. Linemates Buddy Robinson and Michael Sgarbossa are first and second with 11 and nine points, respectively.

The three newcomers were put together by head coach Pascal Vincent and have piled up 19 points in four games. They may now be the club’s No. 1 line, ahead of the more high-profile trio of Jack Roslovic, Chase De Leo and Nic Petan.

Robinson leads the way with eight points, including four goals, in those four games while Appleton has one goal and seven points and Sgarbossa, a centre, has chipped in with four points, including one goal. The Moose went 2-0-1-1 over that span.

"It’s a combination of everything," said Appleton, a 21-year-old from Green Bay, Wis. "I’m playing with two really good linemates and we complement each other well, so that helps. I’m definitely getting more comfortable in the league, the pace is slowing down a little for me and the systems are coming more natural. I’m not having to think as much out there, just kind of making the reads and just playing hockey at a fast pace."

Appleton already has played centre and both wings in his short time with the Moose, but Vincent says his special-teams play was what made him noticeable from the beginning.

"It started with we felt the chemistry between Mason and Buddy was pretty good on the penalty kill," said Vincent. "And we felt we had to play those two together but they’re two right shots, and we had Sgarbossa, that’s got a good two-way game and has some skills and we like the size of Buddy.

"The chemistry between Mason and Buddy on the PK was good and that’s how it started. Then we had Sgarbossa playing good hockey and we put him in the middle of those two and since then they’ve been clicking."

The 6-6, 232-pound Robinson and the 6-0, 175-pound Sgarbossa both signed one-year deals with the Jets in the off-season. Appleton, meanwhile, qualifies as a late bloomer after being chosen in the sixth round (168th overall) in the 2015 NHL draft. He’s still growing into his 6-2, 193-pound frame.

"We’ve been really consistent every game," said Appleton, a right-handed shot.

"We’re producing for sure. We’re not getting scored on — well, we got scored on once last game — but for the most part we’re playing well defensively and competing hard in every zone and playing the game the right way."

Vincent appreciates how quickly Appleton has fit in with his new teammates and how he faithfully adheres to the club policy of short shifts — 40 seconds or less.

"He competes hard and is very smart, a good combination," said Vincent, who sees an upcoming six-game road trip through California as a major test for Appleton.

"He understands his routes. He understood really quick our systems. He’s very effective five-on-five on the forecheck. He’s playing big right now. I don’t think he’s used to the schedule we have or what we’re going to face... he’s in good shape and his shift lengths are pretty good."

But line combinations can be fleeting in hockey and especially so in the AHL, where rosters are in a constant state of flux.

"That line has been playing well enough for a long time already," Vincent said.

"And a long time is more than two games to me. So you can see there’s a connection between those three guys. Are we going to keep them together? I don’t know that part. I know that line can work but I felt so far, one of the pieces is Buddy Robinson. Whoever played with Buddy so far played well."

