Mustangs end season on a high note

The win capped off a perfect season for the Mustangs, as they finished the regular season atop the division with a 8-0 record. The Coyotes entered the final with one loss, as they fell to the Mustangs in the regular season 42-12 on Sept. 30.

The Mustangs and their high-powered attack took down the Sunrise Coyotes 60-30 under the bright lights at Investors Group Field. It was the final game of Football Manitoba’s championship weekend.

They often say that it’s the defence that wins championships, but in Sunday night’s Manitoba Minor Football Association’s bantam AA championship, it was the offence of the St. Vital Mustangs that led the team to victory.

St Vital Mustangs quarterback Jordan Hanslip (28) calls for the ball in first half action vs the Sunrise Coyotes (Jeff Miller for the Winnipeg Free Press)

Jeff Miller Photo Sunrise Coyotes wingback Mattix Carpenter rushes the ball in first-half action against the St Vital Mustangs.

Sunrise Coyotes tailback John Toledo (16) evades a tackle from St Vital Mustangs linebacker Riley Johnson (43) in first half action vs the Sunrise Coyotes (Jeff Miller for the Winnipeg Free Press)

Jeff Miller / Winnipeg Free Press St. Vital Mustangs quarterback Jordan Hanslip was named the game’s MVP.

"All the hard work and dedication we put in has paid off," said Mustangs running back Mason Campbell, who caught two touchdowns and rushed in for another two.

The weather was far from perfect on Sunday night, as a combination of rain and snow fell from the sky throughout the game while the temperature sat around 1 C.

The Mustangs and Coyotes didn’t seem to care. Both teams fought all season to play in the final and it would take more than bad weather to ruin the experience.

"I love playing under the lights," said Mustangs quarterback Jordan Hanslip, recipient of the game’s most valuable player award. "The weather didn’t affect (the game). We had one goal and we accomplished it."

Campbell and Hanslip led the charge for St. Vital all night. Hanslip gave the Coyotes’ defence problems throughout the game by stretching the field by throwing the ball down field. Hanslip threw for three TDs and also scored on an 80-yard run.

Hanslip was able to put up big numbers despite battling stomach flu.

"I just focused on the game and tried to ignore how I was feeling. The adrenaline came over me and I didn’t feel anything," the game’s MVP said.

The Coyotes opened the scoring on a 55-yard touchdown run by John Toledo in the first quarter.

They didn’t lead for long, as Campbell scored three touchdowns in the first half to give the Mustangs a 28-12 lead at the half.

Things got interesting in the third quarter as Campbell fumbled on the first play of the second half. The Coyotes recovered and scored on a 20-yard rush from Wesley Kwan to make it a 28-18 game.

Sunrise didn’t have the momentum long, as Hanslip rolled out and scrambled down the sidelines for an 80-yard touchdown moments later to put St. Vital firmly ahead, up 36-18.