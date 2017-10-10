Nichols back at the controls at Bombers' practice

Quarterback Matt Nichols was taking first-team reps as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers returned to practice at Investors Group Field Tuesday.
Nichols appeared to injure his throwing hand and sat out the entire second half of Winnipeg's 30-13 loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Friday night. Backup quarterback Dominique Davis made his second appearance of the 2017 regular season, completing nine of 14 passes for 84 yards and no touchdowns.
The club has had no update on Nichols' status in the interim. The Blue Bombers host the B.C. Lions at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Nichols took a big hit from Hamilton defensive end Adrian Tracy in the first quarter Friday. Nichols was stripped of the ball on the play and could be seen on the sidelines holding his right wrist. After being examined by the club's medical staff, he returned to the game in time to guide the Bombers on a touchdown drive that ended with a four-yard pass to Timothy Flanders.
Hamilton defensive end Justin Capicciotti hastened Nichols' departure with another hit late in the second quarter. Nichols went 14 of 18 for 158 yards, one touchdown and an interception. The interception came on Nichols' final play of the half.
