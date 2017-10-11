Nichols feels 'great,' expects to play Saturday

Matt Nichols put to rest the rumours surrounding his health Wednesday, confirming he’s ready to go for Saturday’s home game against the B.C. Lions.

“Obviously, with anybody there’s always setbacks and things that can happen during a week,” Nichols said following practice at Investors Group Field, “but I felt great these past couple days throwing the football around and I fully expect to be playing.”

The status of the Bombers' starting quarterback was in question after a pair of heavy hits from Hamilton defenders Adrian Tracy and Justin Capicciotti appeared to injure his throwing hand, forcing him to leave after the first half of the club's 30-13 loss to the visiting Tiger-Cats Friday night.

Nichols, who finished the game 14 of 18 for 154 yards, one touchdown and one interception, tempered most of the concerns when he returned to practice Tuesday, working out with the first-team offence and throwing a number of deep balls on target while wearing a glove on his throwing hand.