Nichols feels 'great,' expects to play Saturday

Matt Nichols put to rest the rumours surrounding his health Wednesday, confirming he’s ready to go for Saturday’s home game against the B.C. Lions.
“Obviously, with anybody there’s always setbacks and things that can happen during a week,” Nichols said following practice at Investors Group Field, “but I felt great these past couple days throwing the football around and I fully expect to be playing.”
The status of the Bombers' starting quarterback was in question after a pair of heavy hits from Hamilton defenders Adrian Tracy and Justin Capicciotti appeared to injure his throwing hand, forcing him to leave after the first half of the club's 30-13 loss to the visiting Tiger-Cats Friday night.
Nichols, who finished the game 14 of 18 for 154 yards, one touchdown and one interception, tempered most of the concerns when he returned to practice Tuesday, working out with the first-team offence and throwing a number of deep balls on target while wearing a glove on his throwing hand.
Subscribers Log in below to continue reading, not a subscriber? Create an account to start a 30 day free trial.
Matt Nichols put to rest the rumours surrounding his health Wednesday, confirming he’s ready to go for Saturday’s home game against the B.C. Lions.
"Obviously, with anybody there’s always setbacks and things that can happen during a week," Nichols said following practice at Investors Group Field, "but I felt great these past couple days throwing the football around and I fully expect to be playing."
The status of the Bombers' starting quarterback was in question after a pair of heavy hits from Hamilton defenders Adrian Tracy and Justin Capicciotti appeared to injure his throwing hand, forcing him to leave after the first half of the club's 30-13 loss to the visiting Tiger-Cats Friday night.
Nichols, who finished the game 14 of 18 for 154 yards, one touchdown and one interception, tempered most of the concerns when he returned to practice Tuesday, working out with the first-team offence and throwing a number of deep balls on target while wearing a glove on his throwing hand.
Even though head coach Mike O’Shea and offensive co-ordinator Paul LaPolice both said they liked what they saw during the workout, a cloud of doubt remained since Nichols had yet to address the injury himself; the team did not make him available to talk to reporters after Tuesday's session.
Wednesday’s workout went well, said Nichols, who added he wouldn’t be out there if he wasn't confident he could play.
"It’s one of those things where, if I didn’t feel like I could do my job I wouldn’t be out here doing it," he said. "I wouldn’t be taking reps away from other guys.
"I feel good and have had a few good days of practice. I feel I’m throwing the ball well out here and obviously making sure we’re ready for a big game this week."
You can comment on most stories on The Winnipeg Free Press website. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is be a Winnipeg Free Press print or e-edition subscriber to join the conversation and give your feedback.
Have Your Say
New to commenting? Check out our Frequently Asked Questions.
Have Your Say
Comments are open to The Winnipeg Free Press print or e-edition subscribers only. why?Log in Subscribe
Have Your Say
Comments are open to The Winnipeg Free Press Subscribers only. why?Subscribe
The Winnipeg Free Press does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comment, you agree to our Terms and Conditions. These terms were revised effective January 2015.