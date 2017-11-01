Nichols named Blue & Gold's MOP, Randle top defender

“I’m much happier about my consistency and my level of play this year from last year and look forward to only getting better.”

Quarterback Matt Nichols was named the team’s most outstanding player for a second straight season, while running back Andrew Harris (most outstanding Canadian) and Justin Medlock (most outstanding special team’s player) were also repeat winners.

The Canadian Football League announced the results for individual player awards for all nine teams Wednesday, with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers boasting a number of familiar winners from the previous year.

"I’m much happier about my consistency and my level of play this year from last year and look forward to only getting better."

Cornerback Chris Randle was named the team’s most outstanding defensive player, edging out last year’s winner, Maurice Leggett, and Stanley Bryant was voted top offensive lineman — an honour that went to Travis Bond in 2016. Brandon Alexander rounds out the awards, being named the team’s top rookie.

"I think he’s an unsung hero. When people talk about top DBs in the league, I never hear Chris Randle’s name come up," defensive co-ordinator Richie Hall said. "But I think he’s one of the top DBs in the league, so I’m really honoured that he received that recognition."

Players were selected by voting members of the Football Reporters of Canada and CFL head coaches. All award winners will be eligible for voting to determine one representative for each category from the West and East divisions, with the overall winners revealed during Grey Cup week in Ottawa.

HARRIS GOOD TO GO: Bombers running back Andrew Harris said after Wednesday’s practice he is feeling no ill effects from a helmet-to-helmet hit from B.C. Lions linebacker Dyshawn Davis last week. The collision appeared to knock Harris unconscious and took him out of the game.

"I was able to get up and felt great today, so it’s good," Harris said.

Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea said he expects Harris to play in Friday’s regular season finale in Calgary against the Stampeders, but didn’t say for how long.

"We’re going there to win the game," O’Shea said. "Him playing gives us the best opportunity to win the game."

Running back Timothy Flanders also practised for the second straight day and has been activated from the six-game injured list. He, too, is expected to play in Calgary after missing the last three games with a pulled hamstring.

NICHOLS BACK FOR PLAYOFFS: Nichols spoke with reporters on Wednesday, but wasn’t permitted to discuss the state of an injured calf that forced him from the game after the first quarter in last week’s loss. Nichols, who will be replaced by Dan LeFevour against Calgary, did offer up some words of wisdom for his teammate.

"I told him not to put too much pressure on it and to watch the Central Michigan (his alma matter) game tonight to remember where he came from and what he’s done in his life and just go out and have fun and let it sling.

"This team has full belief in him in what he can do and his abilities."

Asked if he had any doubt whether Nichols would be back for the West seminifinal Nov. 12, O’Shea said, "No, I don’t doubt that."

