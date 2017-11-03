No place in pro sports for weed users -- the heroes line up for harder stuff

I got thinking this week about how out of touch the world of sports is in its thinking on marijuana after reading a piece by the Globe and Mail’s Cathal Kelly on a new book coming out by former NHL tough guy Sean Avery.

And, more to the point, why do team doctors and trainers continue to prescribe dangerous amounts of powerful painkillers to wounded athletes when, in many cases, a bag of weed would accomplish similar results, but without the dangerous side effects?

So why hasn't the world of sports joined much of the rest of the world the last few years in embracing the medicinal properties of marijuana?

Avery confesses in the book that he played a lot of games in his career while high on a combination of the painkiller Toradol and the amphetamine Adderall, all of it administered, he says, with the full knowledge of the team and by a trainer working under the supervision of the club's doctor.

"Toradol was the reason I couldn't wait for the playoffs. I knew I'd be getting a shot before every game," Avery told Kelly.

Anyone else in the NHL doping like that?

"Everyone," he said. "That’s another thing they don’t want you to know."

If that’s true, ponder, for a moment, the dripping hypocrisy of a league that tests its players for all kinds of illicit street drugs, including both cocaine and marijuana, and yet allows doctors and trainers to openly dope players.

And make no mistake, that’s what they’re doing — doping — when they give a player a powerful drug such as Toradol, which was designed for the very specific purpose of treating patients with post-operative pain and is very specifically not supposed to be prescribed the way Avery says NHL doctors do.

Just ask the manufacturer, who says the drug is contraindicated beyond two continuous days. And the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has even slapped the drug with a black-box warning, the strictest the agency issues, advising against its use in patients with renal problems or who are simultaneously taking other drugs in the same class.

So why would team doctors want to prescribe — and players want to take — a dangerous drug like that? Avery answers both those questions, in order, in his book.

"You feel indestructible," he writes, "while having a permanent orgasm."

Now, it’s a fact that Avery is both a loudmouth and a blowhard and it would be easy to surmise that his talk about rampant drug abuse in the NHL is just more hyperbole from a guy who was constantly running his mouth during a 12-year career as a general annoyance.

Except that what Avery describes as standard practice in the NHL has already been meticulously documented in court documents stating that it is standard operating procedure in the NFL.

Last spring, the Washington Post obtained sealed court documents filed in a federal lawsuit against the NFL by former players who allege the league has been cavalierly, dangerously and even illegally administering powerful painkillers to players for decades.

According to an internal league document prepared by the NFL’s own medical adviser and obtained by the newspaper, the average NFL team in 2012 "prescribed nearly 5,777 doses of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and 2,213 doses of controlled medications to its players."

The Post did the math: "Those numbers could average out to about six to seven pain pills or injections a week per player over the course of a typical NFL season, but sports-medicine experts noted that it’s unlikely the drugs were distributed evenly over the entire roster and just as unlikely that team logs represent the full extent of medications players seek out to manage pain."

And the painkiller of choice? Toradol, a drug used so widely in the NFL that former Baltimore Ravens lineman Eugene Monroe, writing in the Players Tribune, described how NFLers use the euphemism "T-train" to describe the long line of players who queue up prior to every game — an average of 27 players per team every game, or more than half the roster, according to another court document — to receive an injection of Toradol in their buttocks.

More hyperbole? Hardly. Consider this 2006 memo obtained by the Post from a Minnesota Vikings trainer named Eric Sugarman to then-head coach Brad Childress, in which Sugarman said he’d met with team doctor David Fischer for three hours to complain Fischer’s reluctance to prescribe Toradol to players was hurting the Vikings on the scoreboard.

"I expressed my concern that (the Vikings) are at a competitive disadvantage.... I feel very strongly about this point," Sugarman wrote. "I feel that Dr. Fischer is beginning to see my point of view on many issues. I also feel he is willing to change to improve."

Outraged? Well, you’re not the only one.

Indeed, even one of the developers of Toradol says he was appalled to learn a drug developed for treating pain in the hours after surgery has become part of the standard pre-game routine for team doctors and trainers looking for a way to keep injured pro athletes on the field — and, according to Avery, on the ice.

"I regard that as drug abuse. If you use it in a way that it was not intended, if you use it in a way that actually is harmful to the person that, in my mind, is drug abuse," Robert Greenhouse told SB Nation.

"When I was told about this, I said, ‘My goodness, this is the stupidest thing I’ve ever heard of and these guys should be jailed.’"

And yet it’s the players who choose to light up instead of shoot up who are the ones North American pro sports leagues are penalizing.

While marijuana has been decriminalized in 22 states, plus the District of Columbia, and will be decriminalized in all of Canada next year, all four of the continent’s major sports leagues — the NFL, NBA, NHL and MLB — continue some form of testing for marijuana use in players.

That could be about to change, however. Adam Silver, the commissioner of the NBA, made headlines late last month when he announced he would be open to regulating marijuana for medicinal use as a painkiller for basketball players.

TRIBUNE MEDIA MCT New York Rangers center Sean Avery (16) looks over and smiles at the Washington Capitals bench during the final seconds of the third period at the Verizon Center in Washington, DC, Friday, November 25, 2011.

"It’s something that needs to be discussed with our players association, but to the extent that science demonstrates that there are effective uses for medical reasons, we’ll be open to it," Silver told an interviewer.

NBA players may be one step ahead of Silver — there were reports after Game 2 of last season’s NBA Finals about the Cleveland Cavaliers' dressing room reeking of pot when the doors were opened after the game to allow reporters inside.

I’m looking at you, J.R. Smith.

So what would a pro sports league look like if marijuana use was at least tolerated, if not necessarily administered by team doctors and trainers?

It would look a little like the CFL, actually, which doesn’t test for marijuana and has come a long way from the days when Bombers punter Bernie Ruoff — and Winnipeg running back Mack Herron before him — were both kicked off the team and treated like child molesters when they got caught with a little weed.

When Bombers defensive back Jonathan Hefney was arrested for possession in South Carolina back in 2013, it spoke volumes about how far the CFL has come on the issue of pot that the reaction at the time from Winnipeg GM Joe Mack, perhaps the most buttoned-down, old-school guy in the league, was a shrug and the announcement that the team would impose no sanctions on Hefney of its own.

Hefney was ultimately cut at the end of training camp a few weeks later, but that had more to do with a deterioration in his play and a salary-cap issue — not to mention Mack’s general mismanagement of all things Bombers — than it did with the weed.

And Monroe, the player who described in detail the "T-train" that rumbles through every NFL dressing room? Well, after very publicly ratting out the NFL’s dirty little secret and passionately advocating the last couple years for the NFL to allow players to use marijuana instead of Toradol to manage their pain, he was cut by the Ravens and, after failing to find work elsewhere, ultimately retired last year.

Blackballed? The Ravens insist it was strictly a salary-cap issue.

And if you believe that, I’ve got an unemployed quarterback with strong views on national anthems for you to speak with.

Getting high in pro sports? Totally banned, unless it’s a team doctor or trainer getting you high, in which case it’s totally fine.

Smoke 'em if you got 'em. You’d have to be high — or a league executive — to come up with that story.

paul.wiecek@freepress.mb.ca

Twitter: @PaulWiecek

Read more by Paul Wiecek.