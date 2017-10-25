Nolan Patrick 'fine,' practises with Flyers day after head crashes into glass

Winnipeg’s Nolan Patrick says he’ll be back in action Thursday despite banging his head into the glass during a game in Anaheim Tuesday and needing help to get off the ice.
The 19-year-old rookie centre, who was taken second overall in the NHL Draft by the Philadelphia Flyers, left Tuesday’s game against the Ducks after being checked into the glass by Anaheim forward Chris Wagner while playing the puck behind the goal line. Patrick fell to the ice clutching his head.
“It’s part of the game,” Patrick told reporters after practising with the team Wednesday. “It happens fast and I’m fine. I have to protect myself better.”
Patrick, who has a goal and two assists in nine games this season, reportedly passed a concussion test.
The Flyers play in Ottawa Thursday night.
