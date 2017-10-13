Old linemates Connor, Motte meet up again

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

Motte played 33 games last season with the Chicago Blackhawks, the team that picked him in the fourth round of the 2013 draft. He scored four goals and added three assists. He then was part of a big summer trade, heading to the Columbus Blue Jackets along with Artemi Panarin in exchange for Brandon Saad.

While Compher broke camp this fall with the Colorado Avalanche, both Connor and Motte were dispatched to the American Hockey League for more seasoning after getting their first tastes of NHL action last season.

The Cleveland Monsters’ Tyler Motte was a teammate of Connor’s at the University of Michigan, forming one of college hockey’s most feared forward lines, along with J.T. Compher, during their final season in 2015-16.

TREVOR HAGAN / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS Manitoba Moose, Jake Kulevich (14), Mason Appleton (27), Julian Melchiori (44), Brody Sutter (18), Cam Maclise (24), and Kyle Conner (41), celebrate after Melchiori scored against the Cleveland Monsters, Friday, October 13, 2017.

● ● ●

Cleveland has another face on its roster that will be familiar to Moose fans.

Jordan Schroeder played two seasons on the farm in Winnipeg between 2009 and 2011, when he was a prospect with the Vancouver Canucks. He since has gone on to play 144 NHL games with the Canucks and the Minnesota Wild. He was traded to Columbus this summer.

Schroeder’s stay with the Monsters may be brief. He was injured in the pre-season, but was activated off injured reserve this week and sent down to Cleveland on a conditioning stint. He was held out of Friday’s game, but is expected to be in the lineup for Sunday afternoon’s rematch in Winnipeg.

● ● ●

Moose lines and defence pairs for their home opener were as follows:

F:

Connor-Roslovic-Robinson

Lemieux-Sgarbossa-Spacek

DeLeo-Cormier-Lipon

Maclise-Appleton-Sutter

D:

Niku-Melchiori

Schilling-Stoykeywch

Kulevich-Gotovets

Scratches: F: Harkins (injured), Beauvillier (injured), Kramer (suspended); D: Nogier (injured), Kostalek (injured), Flood (healthy), Beaudoin (healthy)

● ● ●

The Moose honoured the Winnipeg Goldeyes on Friday night, following the baseball team’s back-to-back American Association championships.

Several members of the team and office staff — along with the trophy — were in attendance at Bell MTS Place. They received a warm welcome as Queen’s We Are the Champions played.

Perhaps some of the Goldeyes’ good fortune can rub off on the Moose, who have been well outside the playoff picture in the two seasons since returning to Winnipeg.

mike.mcintyre@freepress.mb.ca

