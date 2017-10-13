Old linemates Connor, Motte meet up again

Manitoba Moose forward Kyle Connor got to face off Friday against an old friend.
The Cleveland Monsters’ Tyler Motte was a teammate of Connor’s at the University of Michigan, forming one of college hockey’s most feared forward lines, along with J.T. Compher, during their final season in 2015-16.
While Compher broke camp this fall with the Colorado Avalanche, both Connor and Motte were dispatched to the American Hockey League for more seasoning after getting their first tastes of NHL action last season.
Motte played 33 games last season with the Chicago Blackhawks, the team that picked him in the fourth round of the 2013 draft. He scored four goals and added three assists. He then was part of a big summer trade, heading to the Columbus Blue Jackets along with Artemi Panarin in exchange for Brandon Saad.
Subscribers Log in below to continue reading, not a subscriber? Create an account to start a 30 day free trial.
Manitoba Moose forward Kyle Connor got to face off Friday against an old friend.
The Cleveland Monsters’ Tyler Motte was a teammate of Connor’s at the University of Michigan, forming one of college hockey’s most feared forward lines, along with J.T. Compher, during their final season in 2015-16.
While Compher broke camp this fall with the Colorado Avalanche, both Connor and Motte were dispatched to the American Hockey League for more seasoning after getting their first tastes of NHL action last season.
Motte played 33 games last season with the Chicago Blackhawks, the team that picked him in the fourth round of the 2013 draft. He scored four goals and added three assists. He then was part of a big summer trade, heading to the Columbus Blue Jackets along with Artemi Panarin in exchange for Brandon Saad.
● ● ●
Cleveland has another face on its roster that will be familiar to Moose fans.
Jordan Schroeder played two seasons on the farm in Winnipeg between 2009 and 2011, when he was a prospect with the Vancouver Canucks. He since has gone on to play 144 NHL games with the Canucks and the Minnesota Wild. He was traded to Columbus this summer.
Schroeder’s stay with the Monsters may be brief. He was injured in the pre-season, but was activated off injured reserve this week and sent down to Cleveland on a conditioning stint. He was held out of Friday’s game, but is expected to be in the lineup for Sunday afternoon’s rematch in Winnipeg.
● ● ●
Moose lines and defence pairs for their home opener were as follows:
You can comment on most stories on The Winnipeg Free Press website. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is be a Winnipeg Free Press print or e-edition subscriber to join the conversation and give your feedback.
Have Your Say
New to commenting? Check out our Frequently Asked Questions.
Have Your Say
Comments are open to The Winnipeg Free Press print or e-edition subscribers only. why?Log in Subscribe
Have Your Say
Comments are open to The Winnipeg Free Press Subscribers only. why?Subscribe
The Winnipeg Free Press does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comment, you agree to our Terms and Conditions. These terms were revised effective January 2015.