70-year-old grandmother mowing down records as a world-class powerlifter

Now, more than a decade after retiring from the hairdressing business, Manitoba's oldest teenager is feeding her chickens, tossing hay bales and, just for fun, lifting astonishing amounts of weight in her custom-outfitted basement gym.

She's a reigning national and provincial champion powerlifter and should be able to add "champion of the Commonwealth" to her resumé in the fall.

MIKE DEAL / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS Susan Haywood a record-breaking 70-year-old power lifter works out in her home gym near Teulon.

Haywood, make no mistake, is freakishly good and part of a small, but growing community of dedicated athletes in the province.

And it's on this patch of 160 acres she shares with her husband and coach Brock Haywood that she finds contentment and a place to work.

"I do like the solitude," says Haywood, who has three children and two grandchildren. "I like the privacy. I guess I have a dual personality, because on stage I’m a different person….

"There’s the excitement in lifting and there’s the accolades and you get the trophies. As you can see, I love my medals and my stuff… but you need a quiet time as well so I come back here when it’s all over and relax."

On stage, she is transformed. Intense and driven to put up big numbers.

"A lot of people do this in the gym and never compete," says Haywood. "It takes a different type of mentality to get up there on the platform because you are judged. There’s three judges up there and a jury table. It’s a little bit stressful but you’ve gotta be a showman. You’ve gotta like that, and I do."

Since giving up on her bodybuilding career in 1994, Haywood has owned her weight class in powerlifting.

MIKE DEAL / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS Haywood proudly shows off a couple of her Nationals medals.

To her, the sport seemed like a natural progression, much like her foray into the world of traditional Scottish and Celtic sports where, in 1996, she became the first woman to compete in the caber toss, hammer throw and weight for height events at the Selkirk Highland Games.

"Some people ask me why I do it…. It’s self-satisfaction, I don’t do it to stay young because people say it keeps you young," she says. "I don’t like that expression, because I’m old. I’m 70. It’s a privilege to get old. I do it for quality of life, not to be younger. I can’t be younger. I’m already old but I can lift things. I can run up the stairs. I can hike, I can do all these things. I can cycle. There’s lots of people that can’t do that at my age."

Haywood's infectious, happy-go-lucky attitude goes beyond her personal interest in competition.

She is the first Masters-4 category (70-plus) female lifter in the country and recently became the first Canadian woman to earn her international referee's certification and went on to serve as a judge at the world championships in Sweden last fall, the junior worlds in Regina last summer and is booked to judge at the Commonwealth Championships in St. John's, N.L., in the fall. Of course, she also plans to compete in St. John's.

MIKE DEAL / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS Some of the many medals and awards that can be found in Haywood's home gym.

"It is amazing," says Brock, 57. "I know sometimes she undersells herself about what she’s been doing but there have been women at powerlifting (events) for many years and one of the things that’s unique about Susan is when we met, she started powerlifting as a Masters-1 (40 to 50 year olds).

"She was already in her late 40s and she was breaking records. That’s why we convinced her to try it…. Now, every 10 years, the age categories change…. She’s set records at every stage, establishing the standards for all the other ladies to shoot for."

Haywood's dedication to the sport is a natural outgrowth of the people she's met along the way.

"I think it’s a sport for all ages," says Haywood. "You don’t have to be 20, you don’t have to be 95 pounds. You can be any age, any weight, any body type. And you can do it but you have to have consistency in the training…. And I like the people. The people in the powerlifting sports world are very friendly. It’s really a good group."

MIKE DEAL / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS A photo of Haywood during her brief foray into bodybuilding in the mid-90's.

The thrill of competition still drives Haywood but that can be a tricky thing. Female rivals at the masters level are a small, but growing, group.

"Because I don’t have a lot of people to compete against, because there aren’t many people my age doing this, I compete against the record books," she says. "That’s what motivates me."

The response from fellow competitors has been gratifying.

"Usually, they’re quite impressed," she says. "I guess I am an anomaly and I guess people like that."

In the last year, Haywood has dead-lifted 100 kilograms (220 pounds), bench pressed 72.5 kilos (160 lbs.) and squatted 70 kilos (154 lbs.; she is capable of 100 kilos but has not trained in this event rigorously since breaking her foot twice in 2018), maintaining a similar level of strength for the past 10-plus years. She has made some allowances for the ravages of time but remains No. 1 ranked in the world in each event.

While she trained five times a week when she got her start, Haywood has now dropped her regimen to three sessions. While she is making some accommodations for age, she doesn't feel limited.

Nor should anyone else thinking about giving the sport a try.

MIKE DEAL / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS "I think it’s a sport for all ages," says Haywood. "You don’t have to be 20, you don’t have to be 95 pounds. You can be any age, any weight, any body type."

"It doesn’t really matter what age you are," she says. "If you’re a strong person, I think it appeals to you. If you’re not a very dainty person, some sports you just can’t do. This is a sport you can do whatever age or weight you are…

"I think the camaraderie, too, is so great. You get there and everybody is helping each other, which doesn’t happen in some sports…. That’s what happened in bodybuilding. They were very self-absorbed. Here, you can see in the back they’re cheering on their opponent… The advice I would give is find a trainer, find a gym and just start."

mike.sawatzky@freepress.mb.ca

Twitter: @sawa14

