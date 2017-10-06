Outrage? Over Cam Newton? This week? You've got to be kidding

I’m neither outraged nor surprised that what came out of Newton’s mouth at that podium turned out to be kind of dumb. Indeed, if news is the unexpected, I’d argue that it would have been more newsworthy if Newton hadn’t said something dumb in his weekly news conference.

Because in a week in which 58 innocent people were killed and more than 500 others were wounded by a madman who owned 47 guns legally, my personal fountain of outrage was tapped out long before Cam Newton stepped to a podium in North Carolina Wednesday.

And if that adds my name to the long and growing list of people who the sanctimonious are outraged with this week, I’m OK with that.

If you’re shocked — shocked, I tell you — that Cam Newton is petulant and not particularly bright, you haven’t been paying attention. And you obviously didn’t watch his post-game tantrum following Super Bowl 50.

But I’m also not outraged that it later turned out that the woman Newton said something stupid to — a young football reporter with the Charlotte Observer named Jourdan Rodrigue — also said something stupid of her own on Twitter a few years ago.

I don’t think it makes Newton a misogynist because he said he thought it was "funny" to hear "a female" ask about the "routes" a particular Panthers receiver was running. I think it makes him dopey. There’s a big difference.

And I also don’t think it makes Rodrigue a racist because she once tweeted someone else's quote that had the N-word (the one that ends with "a," not "er") in it, and another time sent out a pair of tweets that could be interpreted as celebrating her father’s racism. I think it makes her a young person who was reckless on social media and should have known better.

I also think there’s probably a lot of truth in the explanation Newton offered Rodrigue immediately after the news conference.

According to Observer columnist Scott Fowler, Rodrigue tracked down Newton and gave him a chance to explain his weird comment.

"Newton said that maybe he should have said it was funny to hear 'reporters’ talk about routes and that, if she actually did know about them, then she knew more than most reporters," Fowler wrote.

"Then (Newton) gestured toward the locker room, still filled with her colleagues."

That right there might the truest thing any athlete has ever said. Because after close to three decades in this business, I can report that if Rodrigue really does understand the deepest intricacies of football, she is indeed a rarity among reporters.

Reporters — whether it’s sports, politics, business, entertainment or anything else, for that matter — are, for the most part, generalists. And that’s totally fine, actually, because who we are writing for, or broadcasting to, is a general audience.

Look, I have no doubt that there is probably a tiny fraction of the Charlotte Observer's readership that would actually care to read a quarterback’s assessment of the intricacies of one of his receivers’ route-running techniques.

But I would also argue, with some confidence, that you can't see the forest for the trees and you're doing a disservice to the overwhelming majority of your readers by wasting the few precious minutes you get with the QB on x's and o's stuff they don't care about.

Indeed, it’s for precisely that reason that some of the weakest copy in the sports business is generated by the guys — and occasional woman — who have been on their beats the longest.

After a while, the danger is you become so immersed in your beat that you start writing for the people you cover instead of the people who pay to read your stuff.

And when that happens — and I’ve seen it a million times — you start believing that the stuff that matters so much to the first group — stuff like route-running techniques and the left wing lock — matters to the second.

I will know it is time to retire the day I start writing about the relative merits of Corsi vs. Fenwick as a measure of the Jets' five-on-five performance.

Is there a market for that inside baseball stuff? Like I said, yes — and they have the loudest voices on Twitter. But it’s a tiny market and good luck building a business model on it that will actually survive.

And so, put it all together and I would argue that what happened this week in Carolina was an athlete was surprised to be asked an unexpected — and kind of pointless — question, and he answered stupidly.

And then the person who asked the question had her life torn apart by the internet looking for the moment she had said something equally dumb, a moment every one of us has buried in a closet somewhere that someone could probably find if they looked for it.

In the end, both Newton and Rodrigue apologized, but the damage has been done.

Newton lost his yogurt endorsement contract, created a distraction for his team and gave people yet another reason to wonder whether he is worth all the off-field trouble he seems to attract.

And Rodrigue now has to spend whatever is left of her career dealing with predominantly African-American athletes who are going to be left to wonder if she really is a racist or just a kid who said some dumb things.

I’d hate to have my professional career distilled down to the stupidest thing I ever said. It's a long and embarrassing list. And yet, those are the times in which we live.

In an age when the manufacturing that once drove our economy and put a car in every driveway is in decline, it would seem manufacturing outrage is the last growth industry we have left.

And that's the real outrage.

