Pad-free practices 'won't change how we play': Loffler

Added safety Taylor Loffler: “You can still work all your technique and everything without them. So, it’s just something you’ll have to get used to — you won’t have them any more. It won’t change how we play.”

“I think, when we don’t have the pads on in practice, it’s not as intense but it makes a big difference. Having an extra bye week is crucial, too. You see a lot of guys after they come off the bye week — they get that spark... I just think it’s going to create a better product on the field.”

“I think it’s going to create a little bit more longevity in a lot of guys’ careers,” Winnipeg Blue Bombers tailback Andrew Harris said.

It was impossible to find a dissenting voice on Monday to challenge CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie’s recent edict banning padded practices while also adding a third bye week to the 2018 season.

BORIS MINKEVICH / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS Bombers linebacker Kyle Knox said he learned from his college coach how essential padded practices can be for keeping endurance and toughness on point.

Winnipeg linebacker Kyle Knox said his coach at Fresno State, Pat Hill, was a big proponent of padded practices and he came to prefer this approach early in his career.

"He really expressed to us that physicality of actually being in pads and sharpening your sword and getting your body ready," Knox said. "As I’ve gotten older in my career, I noticed my body can’t take as much pounding. It sounds nice to the ears but I know that going into the season and in (training) camp, you’re going to have to train harder, you’re going to have to hit harder to make sure your body’s going to sustain during the season."

Prior to the commissioner’s ruling, the Blue Bombers practised in pads once a week (as per league rules) but often went without during short work weeks.

"We’re going to make it work," head coach Mike O’Shea said. "The commissioner believed it was in the best interest of the league as a whole, from the players and the business side, to make this decision. So, we’re going to make it work and I think we’ll see as times goes how it plays out.

"I mean, we don’t kill our guys anyway in terms of a ton of contact. I think certain players need some contact more than others but they’ve got time on their own to get what they need done. They’re smart enough to understand what they need and how to get it."

Kudos to the coach

Bombers quarterback Matt Nichols said O’Shea’s induction into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame was one of the highlights of the bye week.

"It was a really cool thing, especially — obviously — with your coach being one of them," Nichols said.

"I think everything’s been said about him. He’s an incredible player. Great person. Someone I love playing for, so I love seeing him get the recognition he deserves, even though he’s the last one that wants to accept it."

O’Shea, who has done his best to downplay the personal accolade in the weeks before last week’s festivities in Hamilton, admitted he enjoyed the camaraderie and atmosphere he experienced.

"Family on both sides, mine and my wife’s family, everybody was there," O’Shea said. "Friends from home, from North Bay, (Ont.,) from Guelph, from the teams I played on. Just seeing a group of people come to talk to you and hang out with you and have a beer with you is pretty cool."

Family getaway

Nichols and his wife will soon be adding a second child to their family, but before that happens, they took advantage of the bye week to explore their surroundings.

"It’s nice to go see what’s around here and we’ve been out to Gimli and Grand Beach and a few other places," said Nichols. "It’s a beautiful province and it’s awesome to check it out. We were taking advantage of our time off."

