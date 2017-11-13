Passed over in draft, Brandon's Ty Lewis gets second chance at NHL in Colorado

How does the NHL Central Scouting's 59th-rated skater get ignored for all 217 picks at the draft before earning a free-agent deal only four months later?

The 19-year-old Brandon Wheat Kings left-winger was a rare case in the off-season: after being bypassed completely for the second time at the NHL Draft, he signed an entry-level contract with the Colorado Avalanche in early October.

So, what gives?

Actually, it's not a big mystery. He earned his big break fairly.

"I thought I had a good chance to be drafted last year but unfortunately it didn't work out," explained Lewis via telephone Monday morning. "You know, it happens, but I thought I had a really good summer of training. The Avalanche gave me a good opportunity to come to development camp and I think I learned a lot there. I grew as a player and got a lot better over the summer."

Lewis is not an imposing physical specimen but at 5-11 3/4, 185 pounds, he's well within basic requirements for the modern game. He grew up in the Wheat City and has been a rink rat since he was young, getting much of his off-season tutelage at his dad Dave Lewis's after-hours hockey skills and power-skating business.

That work ethic and some success early in the Western Hockey League season suggest the Avs made a wise investment. His nine goals and 31 points in 18 games put him in a tie for fifth in league scoring. He established a career high of 30 goals and 68 points in 70 games last season.

In Brandon, he's a trusted member of the club's top six, playing on a line centred by Carolina Hurricanes third-rounder Stelio Mattheos while also getting regular duty on the penalty-killing unit and playing the right point on the power play.

In Colorado, Lewis got a strong recommendation from one of the Avs amateur scouts, Wade Klippenstein, a former Wheat Kings director of scouting.

"Yeah, Wade called me after the draft and asked if I would like to come to Colorado's development camp," explained Lewis, who has grown six inches and put on 60 pounds since the Wheat Kings chose him in the 2013 bantam draft.

"Knowing that Wade's obviously a very smart hockey man and he was in Brandon organization for a number of years before he moved (to the Avs), and I thought it was a good opportunity for me... It was a great experience."

Lewis played on Colorado's rookie team at a tournament in San Jose before being invited back for main training camp. He also suited up for one exhibition in Denver when the Avs faced the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

"He was invited to camp and he made the most of that opportunity," said Brandon head coach David Anning. "(He's a) highly skilled guy. He's taken a step offensively where he's producing every night. He's making the most of his opportunities, he's got a great skill set, good shot, good vision. He's around the puck, he skates well so he has all the attributes you need to put up points in our league."

Once he returned to Brandon, Lewis got another big break when he joined Brandon teammates Tanner Kaspick and Kale Clague on the WHL squad that competed against Russia in recent Super Series games. In two games, he registered one assist playing on a line with Jaret Anderson-Dolan and Noah Gregor.

"The next step is going into (Team Canada's world junior) camp next month," said Anning. "Hopefully he's shown well enough to get that opportunity."

