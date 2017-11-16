Perreault back in Jets' lineup, Patrick's game status with Flyers up in air

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

After skating for more than a week, Perreault said he's anxious for some genuine NHL action.

The quick and skilled but diminutive forward took rushes with centre Matt Hendricks and right-winger Joel Armia this morning, in preparation for tonight's battle with the visiting Philadelphia Flyers.

Mathieu Perreault returns to the Winnipeg Jets lineup tonight in a fourth-line role after being shelved by an injury for a dozen games.

WAYNE GLOWACKI / FREE PRESS FILES Forward Mathieu Perreault (centre) rejoined his teammates at practice earlier this week.

Game time is 7 p.m.

"Just play my game, keep it simple early," he said. "But I’m a guy who likes to make plays so I want to do that, play hard, forecheck hard and just try to get that first (game) out of the way."

Perreault has been out of the lineup since taking a hard shot to the leg Oct. 14 against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Shawn Matthias won't play against the Flyers, joining forward Marko Dano and defenceman Ben Chiarot as healthy scratches.

Matthias has just two assists in 17 games this season.

Jets head coach Paul Maurice is sticking with goalie Connor Hellebuyck, meaning Steve Mason won't face his former teammates.

Mason said while he's disappointed he's only started in five of the club's 17 previous contests, he's well aware his netminder partner holds a hot hand.

"I've got no issues with sitting, with the way Connor's playing right now," he said. "He's playing some of the best hockey I've seen a goaltender play in a long time. As long as he's playing that way, he deserved the net and I understand that.

"I just have to be ready for the opportunities when they do come up. I think I did a good job the last game there (4-1 win in Arizona last Saturday) after sitting for a while. It's not a fun position to be in, but at the end of the day the team's in a position where we're winning lots of hockey games."

Meanwhile, centre Nolan Patrick, who has missed the last nine games with a suspected concussion, is participating in Philadelphia's optional skate late this morning. But whether the Winnipegger, who was selected second overall in last June's NHL Draft, makes his return to the lineup tonight in his hometown won't be revealed until head coach Dave Hakstol speaks following the skate.

