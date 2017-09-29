Fierce fight for spots in bottom six

“For sure, for sure. We gotta go into each game now with less of a wait-and-see on younger players,” Maurice said, following a morning skate at Bell MTS Iceplex. “We’ll prepare our team for Wednesday night and away we go. We’ll make adjustments accordingly.

The Winnipeg Jets’ decision-makers still have much to ponder just days before the Toronto Maple Leafs come to town Wednesday, heralding the start of another NHL season.

"Yeah, I’m still one or two guys away. The (Saturday) game’s important for a few guys to get into opening night, but that’s no guarantee they’re playing in Calgary — the next game."

The Jets are in Calgary tonight to battle the Flames in their final pre-season test. Game time is 8 p.m. (TSN 1290 Radio). Steve Mason is expected to get the start in the Jets net.

Winnipeg opens against Toronto at Bell MTS Place and then immediately heads out on a three-game road trip next weekend for games in Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver.

Top forwards Mark Scheifele, Blake Wheeler, Patrik Laine, Nikolaj Ehlers, Bryan Little and Mathieu Perreault didn’t need a training camp to make their case for employment. They drive the Central Division club up front.

The same can be said for Adam Lowry and Joel Armia, who comprise two-thirds of the club’s third trio. Versatile centres Andrew Copp and recently signed Matt Hendricks, along with winger Shawn Matthias, are virtual locks for the bottom six.

Young forward Kyle Connor, meanwhile, is the wild card in all of this.

Connor is challenging for a spot on one of the top three lines; he has the speed and offensive instincts but, at times, still looks ill-prepared for the daily grind of the NHL. He hasn’t wowed in camp like a year ago when he cracked the opening-night roster, however, Maurice has stated numerous times the former college standout’s overall game has progressed.

If Connor is Manitoba Moose-bound to begin the season, that creates another opportunity for one of the club’s lesser lights to shine.

Then there’s Nic Petan, who will share the stage with some of the Jets’ big stars for his final audition of the pre-season. He skated on the left wing with Scheifele and Wheeler on Friday. Maurice said the 22-year-old forward will, indeed, see some action on the line, but he expects to move some players around.

The Delta, B.C., product said he’s ready for the opportunity to put his offensive skills to the test with the club’s top point-getters from the 2016-17 season.

"I feel comfortable. It’s been a couple of good practices and I’m excited," said Petan. "Doing the little things and playing good defence paid off a little bit here in camp. I’m looking forward to playing against another full NHL lineup. Obviously, playing with those two I gotta be on my game again, just move the puck and keep my mindset the same way.

"The way I’ve personalized my game is quick puck mover, quick feet, get into those open areas and just read off your linemates," said Petan. "Any time anyone gets to play with those two, it’s a good feeling and you’ve done something right thus far."

"(During the practice) we’re kind of feeding off each other and I kind of know where they’re going to put the puck, so I love it. But you gotta transition that to a game."

Petan is likely competing with Brandon Tanev and Marko Dano for a slot in Winnipeg’s final roster, which must be set prior to their season-opener. Tanev has proven to be a valuable penalty killer. Dano, on the other hand, has struggled to carve out a role for himself in Winnipeg since he was acquired during the 2015-16 season in the deal that sent captain Andrew Ladd to the Chicago Blackhawks.

"There’s a bunch of guys. That’s why it’s not easy," said Maurice, on the chase for jobs. "The challenge is roles, role definition. Where do you think they fit? There’s four or five guys here that are fighting probably for two or three jobs and they can all play in the NHL. They’re not ready to drive a team or a line, yet, but they’re good players.

"How they fit becomes most improtant. What else they do besides sit on the bench and play the odd five-on-five shift? Can they jump in and help the power play or kill penalties? That’s a really important piece."

Petan has expressed a desire to move up in the lineup, and the organization is providing him with opportunities to strut his stuff. He’s played in four of six pre-season games and has a goal and three assists.

On Wednesday, Petan scored on a tip-in and added an assist on the game-winning goal while playing between wingers Connor and Dano on a make-shift second line against the Ottawa Senators. The Jets defeated the Senators 5-3 to improve to 2-3-1 in the exhibition season.

Now, he’ll likely play alongside one of the NHL’s best young centres and the team captain.

"He gets a good look every day he’s here, but he gets another one (Saturday)," said Maurice. "I’m not sure that line is staying (together the entire game), we’ll see. We’ve got some health issues in the other parts of our group. But we’ll get him a left-winger chance there."

Hendricks and Lowry are both on the mend with minor nicks but will be ready to face the Leafs, said Maurice.

Petan said he’s taking something from every situation the coach places him in.

"Any time you get moved up in the lineup, you want to bring your A-effort and make it work."

