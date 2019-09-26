Jets' roster taking shape

The Winnipeg Jets roster is starting to take shape — or at least a reasonable facsimile of it without the offensive weaponry of Patrik Laine and Kyle Connor and the strength and stability of defenceman Dustin Byfuglien.

Yep, the trio is still missing, but the Jets carry on. And Wednesday was cut-down day as 13 players were sent to the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League, although there were no surprises whatsoever.

Free Press reporter Taylor Allen was at practice Wednesday and filed stories on who stayed and who got shot shuffled to the Moose.

Meanwhile, football writer Jeff Hamilton was at Bombers practice and spoke with defensive end Jackson Jeffcoat, who returned after spending six games on the injured list. Whether or not he starts Friday night against the visiting Hamilton Ticats remains a question mark.

Coming off a devastating defeat to Montreal last weekend, Winnipeg is looking to regroup against a very tough Hamilton squad. The matchup is set for 7:30 p.m. at IG Field.