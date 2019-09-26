Jets' roster taking shape

The Winnipeg Jets roster is starting to take shape — or at least a reasonable facsimile of it without the offensive weaponry of Patrik Laine and Kyle Connor and the strength and stability of defenceman Dustin Byfuglien.
Yep, the trio is still missing, but the Jets carry on. And Wednesday was cut-down day as 13 players were sent to the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League, although there were no surprises whatsoever.
Free Press reporter Taylor Allen was at practice Wednesday and filed stories on who stayed and who got shot shuffled to the Moose.
Meanwhile, football writer Jeff Hamilton was at Bombers practice and spoke with defensive end Jackson Jeffcoat, who returned after spending six games on the injured list. Whether or not he starts Friday night against the visiting Hamilton Ticats remains a question mark.
Coming off a devastating defeat to Montreal last weekend, Winnipeg is looking to regroup against a very tough Hamilton squad. The matchup is set for 7:30 p.m. at IG Field.
Our coverage
- Cut-down day: Jets trim roster, but biggest storyline still revolves around players not in camp
- Shining star: Jets backup Brossoit one of the few bright spots last season
- Full steam ahead: Bombers looking to get back on track against Ticats
- Welcome back: Jeffcoat eager to hit the field Friday
What we're reading
- It's a Cinderella story: At Dunhill Links in Scotland, from out of nowhere, Bill Murray keeps playing despite a wrist injury. (Golf.com)
- Healthy but rusty: Oilers' star Connor McDavid gives his leg a test and finally plays a pre-season contest. (Sportsnet)
- Time to step up: Injury to Vikings' Chad Beebe presents huge opportunity for his replacements. (Star Tribune)
- A familiar group: The good money's on one of these NHLers to stake claim to the Hart Trophy when the '19-20 season's all done. (Hockey News)
In case you missed it
- Shooting blanks: The Jets mustered just 20 shots and couldn't solve Flames goalie David Rittich in a 2-0 defeat Tuesday in Calgary.
- Who stays, who goes: FP columnist Mike McIntyre gives his take on the makeup of Winnipeg's roster for the start of the 2019-20 season in Manhattan next week.
- Sky not falling: The Bombers are getting over the shock of letting a sure win slip away Saturday and have sights set on taming the Ticats.
On tap
- Visitors from out west: The Winnipeg Jets host the Edmonton Oilers tonight at 7 p.m. at Bell MTS Place. It's the sixth of seven pre-season games for the Jets.
- Chance to bounce back: Less than a week after imploding against Montreal, the Blue Bombers host Hamilton in CFL action Friday at 7:30 p.m. at IG Field.
- Stopping the Rams: The U of M Bisons football team are eyeing a second consecutive win at home Saturday when the Regina Rams visit IG Field. Game time is 2 p.m.
