A true north shame

Head coach Nick Nurse and the Canadian senior men’s national basketball team were in town on Friday night to take on Nigeria in an exhibition game at Bell MTS Place.

The game was one of Canada’s seven tune-up games as they gear up for the FIBA World Cup in China later this month. Nigeria bounced back from a 96-87 loss to Canada in Toronto on Wednesday to come away with a 90-81 victory.

Many of the country’s NBA talent have opted not to suit up for Canada at the World Cup in their quest to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. There was no Jamal Murray, RJ Barrett, Tristan Thompson or many of the other top Canadian stars on the roster in Winnipeg on Friday night.

But, despite the fact the Canadian lineup wasn’t the star-studded one many expected when the Winnipeg exhibition game was announced in April, it was still a great turnout at the downtown building with the lower bowl almost full with close to 8,000 people taking in the game.

Up next for Canada is a trip to Australia where they’ll play their remaining five exhibition games before taking part in the 32-team World Cup, which runs Aug. 31 to Sept. 15.

– Taylor Allen